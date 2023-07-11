Falck, MD Ally to Launch Virtual Care for 911 Patients in Alameda County

HAYWARD, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falck, one of the world's largest providers of emergency services and the official provider of emergency ambulance service in Alameda County (Calif.), together with MD Ally, a leading virtual care provider, is proud to announce the launch of virtual care services across the county. This innovative service, which begins on July 12th, will enable patients to receive comprehensive medical care without the need for ambulance transport or treatment in a hospital emergency department.

MD Ally's virtual care service leverages the expertise of paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to screen patients and determine whether their condition qualifies for virtual care. This revolutionary approach allows patients to access a wide range of healthcare options conveniently and efficiently.

"Virtual care allows patients to receive essential services without leaving their homes," said David Torres, Chief of Falck's Northern California operation. "With this new offering, 911 patients across Alameda County will have access to various services, including prescription and prescription delivery, scheduling of doctor's appointments, arrangement for treatment at urgent care centers, social services, mental health services, and assistance with transportation."

"Virtual care will also allow many patients to receive the care they need at lower cost — it avoids the expense of ambulance transport and treatment in a hospital emergency department, which is one of the costliest ways to receive care," Torres added.

The virtual care system employs a team of dedicated clinicians who are on duty and ready to provide assessments to patients remotely. This immediate availability of healthcare professionals ensures that patients receive timely and appropriate care, potentially improving outcomes.

Another key benefit of Falck and MD Ally's virtual care service is that it increases availability of Falck resources for high-priority calls. By redirecting patients whose condition qualifies for virtual care to the MD Ally platform, Falck resources can be better allocated to emergencies that require immediate attention. This optimization of resources enables a more efficient emergency response system, benefiting the entire Alameda County community.

"Falck and MD Ally's launch of virtual care in Alameda County marks a significant milestone in healthcare delivery, emphasizing our mutual commitment to expanding healthcare options and enhancing patient experience," said Ivan Whitaker, VP of Partner Success at MD Ally. "Providing patients with the right healthcare options is crucial for meeting their diverse needs and delivering exceptional care."

About Falck
Falck, one of the world's largest providers of emergency services, has been helping people in time of need since 1906. It employs more than 25,000 people worldwide. As a global leader, Falck brings its comprehensive experience to bear as a trusted partner strengthening local healthcare systems. For more information, visit Falck.us.

About MD Ally
MD Ally aims to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered, ensuring that patients receive the care they need, when they need it. MD Ally partners with public safety systems to expand their scope of services, allowing dispatchers and first responders to connect non-emergent patients to telehealth and virtual community paramedicine in real time. To learn more, visit mdally.com

