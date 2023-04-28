Falck Partners With MD Ally to Provide Virtual Care to EMS Patients in Alameda County

New Program Will Improve Access to Healthcare and Help Prevent Expensive Hospital Bills

HAYWARD, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falck, one of the world's largest providers of emergency services and the official provider of emergency ambulance service in Alameda County (Calif.), announced today that its Northern California operation has partnered with MD Ally, a public safety virtual care solution, to enhance healthcare for emergency medical services (EMS) patients in Alameda County.

The program will expand the scope of services available to paramedics and EMTs in the field, enabling them to connect non-emergency patients to virtual care professionals trained in emergency medicine, without the patient having to go to the hospital. MD Ally providers will then work with patients to provide treatment recommendations, prescriptions, transportation to local medical facilities, behavioral health support, and referrals to local community resources.

The new virtual care services will be appropriate for a wide variety of common but non-emergency 911 call types, including prescription refills, chronic pain, cold and flu, diarrhea or constipation, rashes or skin irritation, migraines, and other conditions, all at lower cost than requiring ambulance transport to a hospital emergency department.

"Falck is committed to the health and safety of the communities we serve, and we're proud to join forces with MD Ally to provide quality services that are aligned with the needs of Alameda County residents," said David Torres, Chief of Falck's Alameda County operation. "In addition to better serving patients with non-emergency medical issues, this program will free up paramedics and firefighters to handle emergencies that require immediate attention."

"We are proud to work with Falck to bring additional important resources to the Alameda County community," said Shanel Fields, CEO and founder of MD Ally. "Their forward-thinking approach to implementing virtual care in the County highlights how important improving the physical and mental well-being of the community is to them. As we continue to work with various emergency medical providers across the country, the impact and value telemedicine provides has proven to be significant."

Falck responds to more than 140,000 911 calls annually in Alameda County, officials said.

About Falck

Falck, one of the world's largest providers of emergency services, has been helping people in time of need since 1906. It employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. As a global leader, Falck brings its comprehensive experience to bear as a trusted partner strengthening local healthcare systems. For more, visit Falck.us.

About MD Ally

MD Ally partners with public safety systems to expand their scope of services, allowing dispatchers and first responders to connect non-emergent patients to telehealth and virtual community paramedicine in real time. To learn more, visit mdally.com.

