Falco Americas Corp. and the City of Beverly, MA to Deliver NextGen Boating Services at Glover Wharf Marina

BEDFORD, N.H., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falco Americas Corp. (FALCO), a marine IoT solutions provider, announces a new project with Glover Wharf Municipal Marina in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The Glover Wharf project will include mobile boat monitoring for both Commercial Fisherman and Recreational Boaters, as well as a presence-based solution that will help the Beverly Harbor Management Authority (BHMA) better understand transient boat traffic.

Falco Americas Corp.

"The first phase of the project is centered around three goals" said Paul Earl, Chairman of BHMA. "We want to continue to provide the highest levels of safety and security available to our boaters at the marina, acquire the capability to collect transient boater activity data at the public dock for future analysis, and create and deliver new transient boater services that will connect Glover Wharf and our local Beverly businesses. "

The project is already under way with FALCO presence sensors deployed and collecting data related to transient boat traffic, and rollout of remote boat monitoring has begun.

"In addition, the project has captured the imagination of city officials" says Jim LaMarche, General Manager at FALCO. "The idea of utilizing the municipal waterfront as a gateway to main street and capturing incremental visiting boater revenue without creating new traffic concerns is an exciting proposition for Beverly".

The third part of the project is scheduled to begin mid-summer, and will include the FALCO Digital Marketplace, where select 3rd-party marine service providers and retailers will be welcomed in to offer their services online to residents and transient boaters.

About Beverly and Glover Wharf Marina

Situated in protected waters in the heart of the North Shore just 17 miles from Boston, Glover Wharf is easily accessible to the open ocean. Located at 1 Water Street, Beverly, MA - Glover Wharf Municipal Marina is a modern facility offering 24 concrete slips providing 30/50-amp service, water, pump out service, and restrooms/showers. Recreational slips for up to 40-foot sail and power boats, moorings, as well as commercial slips are also available. Fuel docks at Beverly Port Marine and the Jubilee Yacht Club can be found nearby. For more information about Beverly, and the Glover Wharf Marina, please visit https://www.beverlyma.gov/686/Glover-Wharf---Beverlys-Municipal-Marina

About Falco Americas Corp.

FALCO's mission is to support boaters through waterfront and marina-based innovation. Our ambition is to empower marinas to become the hub of connected marine services. We believe the marina is more than just a place where we store and shelter vessels – it is the future of boating innovation.

Earlier this year, FALCO announced the U.S launch of the FALCO™ portfolio of services including: FALCO Connected Marina, FALCO Boat Monitoring, and FALCO Mobile.

For more information, please contact Jim LaMarche at 781-454-7049, [email protected], or visit the Falco Americas Corp. website at www.falcoamerica.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Falco Americas Corp.

