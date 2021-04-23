Falco Americas Corp. Launches in the U.S., Offering a New Range of Connected Services Designed Specifically for Marinas, Waterfront Facilities and Boaters

BEDFORD, N.H., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wattson Elements, a France based innovative IoT solutions provider announces the establishment of their U.S. subsidiary, Falco Americas Corp., and the launch of the FALCO™ portfolio of services including: FALCO Connected Marina, FALCO Connected Boat, and FALCO Mobile.

This launch provides one of the first commercially available, presence-based cloud solutions connecting marinas physical infrastructure- docks and boats- to a digital boating ecosystem.

FALCO connected services designed specifically for marinas, waterfront facilities and boaters.

"We are experiencing unprecedented interest and demand for our boat presence and monitoring services in France and Europe, and envision a similar interest in the U.S. market," said Elsa Nicol, CEO of Wattson Elements. "The FALCO platform enables marinas to create new boater services that cater to new on-demand boating experiences."

In the coming days, Falco Americas Corp. will begin to roll out these services at marinas and waterfront facilities on the East Coast of the United States, with expanded availability nationwide beginning in 2022.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to provide FALCO solutions to marinas, and enable their next-generation of boater services in the U.S.," said Jim LaMarche, General Manager, North America. "Our line of FALCO connected services will bring increased efficiency and expanded revenue opportunities to marinas, as well as mobile on-demand services to boaters."

The new range of FALCO connected services enhances security, monitoring and mobile on-demand services to boaters. The ability to monitor, analyze and respond in real-time within a marine setting is critical to providing next-generation boater services.

About Falco Americas Corp.

Falco's mission is to support boaters through marina-based innovation. Our ambition is to empower marinas to become the hub of connected boating. We believe the marina is more than just a place where we store and shelter vessels – it is the future of boating innovation.

For more information, please contact Jim LaMarche at 781-454-7049, or [email protected], or visit the Falco Americas Corp. website at www.falcoamerica.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

