Falcon Electronics Becomes the Only CMMC Level 2 Certified Electronics Distributor Supporting U.S. Aerospace and Defense Programs

NASHUA, N.H., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Electronics announced today that it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, a significant milestone that places the company among the very first in its industry to meet the U.S. Department of Defense's rigorous cybersecurity requirements.

CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates Falcon Electronics' proven ability to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and reinforces its position as a trusted partner to defense, aerospace, and government customers. The achievement reflects a substantial investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, internal controls, and organizational discipline.

"At a time when cybersecurity requirements continue to evolve and intensify, achieving CMMC Level 2 is not a routine accomplishment," said Aaron Dufoe, President of Falcon Electronics. "This certification validates the strength of our systems, our people, and our long‑term commitment to protecting sensitive information. It also positions Falcon to compete for and support critical Department of Defense and federal programs where trust and compliance are non‑negotiable."

CMMC Level 2 certification enhances Falcon's ability to pursue new defense and federal contracting opportunities while providing customers with added confidence that their data is protected in accordance with DoD standards. The certification also underscores Falcon's proactive approach to cybersecurity readiness as requirements across the defense supply chain continue to tighten.

Falcon Electronics plans to actively promote this achievement as part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence, quality, and security leadership across the defense and aerospace supply chain.

About Falcon Electronics

Falcon Electronics is a trusted distributor serving the aerospace, defense, and space industries, with a longstanding focus on quality, compliance, and customer service. The company supports mission‑critical programs through authorized distribution, rigorous quality standards, and a commitment to protecting customer data and program integrity.

