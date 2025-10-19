ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance has published a full breakdown of its strategy allocation, giving users a deep insight into how its yield is generated. Available within the recently launched Transparency Dashboard, the release provides a 360º view of the activities Falcon undertakes to generate yield that accrues to USDf stakers.

Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency

Through viewing the Transparency Dashboard, Falcon users can gain an understanding of how its yield engine works and the measures it undertakes to deliver sustainable, low-risk yield. Primary strategies deployed by Falcon to achieve this include Options-Based (61%), Positive Funding Farming, and Staking (21%).

The remaining strategies Falcon utilizes include Statistical, Cross-Exchange, Negative Funding Farming, Extreme Movements Trading, and other forms of perps arbitrage. Combined, these deliver a diversified yet unified yield engine that has been optimized for stability and adaptability.

Falcon users can check the Transparency Dashboard to see how the protocol's strategy allocation changes over time to reflect the latest opportunities being pursued to source yield that accrues to USDf stakers.

The strategy allocation feature complements the existing metrics that are available within the Transparency Dashboard including Total Reserves ($2.25B), Protocol Backing Ratio (105%), and the status of the $10M Insurance Fund. The dashboard also details the crypto reserves held by Falcon and provides links to the latest third-party audit reports.

The release of Falcon's strategy allocation benchmarks is designed to give users confidence in the rigorous approach taken to mitigating risk while safely maximizing yield. This will incentivize DeFi users to participate in stablecoin staking by offering a current yield of 8.65% APY, consistently the highest among major yield-generating stablecoins and synthetic dollars.

Falcon's decision to fully publish its yield-generation strategies, including a proportional breakdown of each one, provides an unprecedented level of transparency that is virtually unheard of in DeFi. By setting a new standard for how yield strategies are disclosed, Falcon aims to encourage other protocols to follow suit, moving the industry towards responsible disclosure that empowers users to make informed decisions into how they deploy their assets and earn yield.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold. Learn more: falcon.finance.

Contact

Managing Partner

Andrei Grachev

Falcon Finance

[email protected]

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799224/Falcon_Finance.jpg

SOURCE Falcon Finance