Falcon Northwest Finally Agrees to "RGB SOME of the Things"

"It's amazing!" said Chris Roberts, CEO of Roberts Space Industries and the creative genius behind Star Citizen and the Wing Commander game series. Chris was the recipient of the very first 20 th Anniversary Talon. "It's butter smooth and super quiet. I love the beautiful artwork and that I can easily open up the sides to see the immaculate components, cabling and lighting."

The Talon series was first introduced in 1999 as a budget alternative to Falcon's higher-end Mach V line. The 20th Anniversary Edition Talon design now becomes Falcon's highest-end product to date.

It features:

4mm thick sand-blasted aluminum exterior panels.

A custom Asetek fully-sealed liquid CPU cooling system with a massive 280mm radiator.

Wiring usually only seen at tradeshows: individually sleeved cables by CableMod, standard.

Tinted glass or solid aluminum side doors with magnetic closures for easy access to the inside.

An infinite variety of exterior looks with Falcon's custom paintwork and digital printing options.

"Making Talon's exterior panels out of 4 millimeter-thick aluminum was not overkill," said Kelt Reeves, President of Falcon Northwest. "It's the finishing touch on our most advanced thermal design yet. To mass-market PC makers the case is just a plastic and sheet-metal box. Talon was designed for PC enthusiasts like us who care about the hardware."

Talons are custom built-to-order with a wide array of component loadouts including Intel Core™ i9 and AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series CPUs, Samsung NVMe storage, and NVIDIA GeForce™ RTX & Quadro™ graphics. Pricing starts at approximately $2,800.

About Falcon Northwest

The oldest of the boutique PC manufacturers, Falcon Northwest has been custom designing high-end PCs since 1992. Credited with the creation of the Gaming PC, Falcon also serves military, business, digital content creation, and virtual reality markets.

