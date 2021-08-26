Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC Launches First-of-its-Kind Metaverse Law Firm

Corporate and Individual Tax Planning

DAO/Company Formations and Agreements

Fundraising and Security Offerings

Virtual Real Estate

Intellectual Property and License Agreements

Estate Planning

Platform Terms and Conditions

Litigation, Arbitration and Mediation

"FRB is proud to truly venture into the metaverse and provide industry-leading advisory services to the cryptocurrency and NFT community," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said.

FRB is hosting a grand opening event in Decentraland (located at Parcel 25, -125). The virtual event kicks off on September 9, 2021 at 6 pm ET and is free to join and open to the public. All who attend the event will receive an NFT, with some of the NFTs being redeemable for a free consultation (subject to additional terms and conditions). To sign up to attend the event, please: click here.

"We're not afraid of uncertainty, novelty, or systemic change," FRB Vice Managing Partner Matthew Rappaport said. "Lawyers are usually afraid of what they don't know, but our firm seeks out complex and interesting challenges that come with venturing into emerging technologies."

FRB Partner Moish Peltz added, "Our Emerging Technologies Practice Group translates all of the firm's practice-specific knowledge into the cryptocurrency space."

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is a full-service law firm that combines the deep knowledge and expertise of attorneys who proudly advise businesses and individuals working in cryptocurrency and NFTs. FRB also accepts payments in cryptocurrency.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

For more information, please email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler at [email protected].

