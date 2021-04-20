Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Team Leads Acquisition of Janie and Jack from GAP

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC attorneys, led by Jeffrey W. Berkman, Chair of the firm's Corporate & Securities Practice Group, represented Go Global Retail in its purchase of Janie and Jack, a leader in premium children's fashion with more than 115 retail stores in the US and an online offering of apparel, footwear, and accessories, from Gap Inc., one of the largest specialty retailers in the world.



Other FRB attorneys involved in the transaction included:

Christopher Cooksey (Corporate & Securities)

(Corporate & Securities) Daniel Gershman (Corporate & Securities)

(Corporate & Securities) Moish Peltz (Intellectual Property)

(Intellectual Property) Stacey Klein (ERISA)

(ERISA) Sean Cassidy (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Matthew Rappaport (Taxation)

(Taxation) Bari Zahn (Taxation)

(Taxation) William Funk (Taxation)

"This transaction is a perfect example of FRB's interdisciplinary and collaborative approach, which allowed us to achieve an incredible result for Go Global Retail in a very short period of time," Berkman said.

Founded in 2016, Go Global Retail is a brand investment platform for global investors into the consumer sector. Laser-focused on identifying attractive brands, investing appropriate capital and creating value for both investors and acquisitions, Go Global partners include Investment, Retail and Operational Executives working together to create a holistic approach to grow great brands through digital transformation in the ever-evolving world of global retail.

"Jeff Berkman, and the entire FRB team were incredible. Their attorneys from different practice groups worked in an integrated way to successfully close a complex deal on a very short timeline," Go Global Retail Founder and Managing Partner Jeffery Streader said. "They were true partners throughout and we are excited to work with them as we take the Janie and Jack business and brand to even greater heights."

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is full-service business law firm that combines the deep knowledge and expertise of attorneys who proudly advise real estate professionals, closely held business owners, families, and private equity firms. FRB differentiates itself by: approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve short and long term goals.

