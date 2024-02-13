Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Welcomes Bruce S. Klein as a Partner in its Corporate & Real Estate Practice Groups

News provided by

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP

13 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is pleased to announce Bruce S. Klein, Esq. has joined the firm as a Partner of the Corporate & Securities and Real Estate Practice Groups to expand the firm's corporate and real estate offerings in New York.

Bruce brings over 35 years of experience in both private practice and in-house public company settings, specializing in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and real estate.

Bruce's practice spans a wide array of corporate and commercial transactions, where he advises clients on the legal and business aspects of mergers and acquisitions, consolidations, company formation and reorganizations, fundraisings, shareholder and employment contracts, as well as agreements related to licensing, intellectual property and technology. He has also played the role of both in-house and external chief legal advisor and general counsel for various private and publicly traded companies across multiple industries.

Bruce also has broad experience in all aspects of real estate law with a concentration on the acquisition, sale, financing and leasing of commercial properties, and properties ranging from single-family residences to development deals.

His knowledge and experience in trusts and estates law allow him to provide comprehensive advice to individuals and families on estate planning and business succession strategies, and guide clients through all facets of probate and estate administration.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bruce to the FRB team. His expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision for client success and the future of the firm," said FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon. "We know that Bruce's contributions will elevate our client service to even greater heights, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make on the team."

"I am both honored and delighted to become a part of Falcon Rappaport & Berkman, and especially to be part of the firm's collaborative culture and to work alongside this distinguished team," said Klein. "I look forward to leveraging my passion in corporate and real estate matters to provide strategic counsel and solutions to our valued clients and contribute to the ongoing legacy of success of the firm."

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, adhering to a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

To learn more, email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler, at [email protected].

FRB website: https://frblaw.com/

SOURCE Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP

