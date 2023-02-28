Falconi Puig Abogados Expands Through a Firm Absorption and a Counsel Alliance

QUITO, Ecuador, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move, one of Quito's most prominent legal establishments - Falconi Puig Abogados founded by Dr. Miguel Falconi Puig - has expanded its offices to Guayaquil with the acquisition of De la Pared Plaza, bringing aboard Johnny de la Pared who will spearhead operations in that city.

Johnny de la Pared Plaza, a lawyer specializing in litigation and arbitration, has joined the team at Falconi Puig Abogados and brings four attorneys to the firm. His impressive background includes serving as an arbitrator for the Arbitration & Conciliation Centre of Guayaquil's Chamber of Commerce - not to mention his numerous protective legal pursuits against municipalities over what he deemed unlawful levies imposed upon businesses.

"We are thrilled with the opening of our Guayaquil offices. This adds an extra layer of convenience and allows us to deliver more personalized services than ever before, especially since half of our Ecuadorian clients are based there. Having Johnny and his team working with us will strengthen our entire firm and reenforce our Dispute Resolution practice," says partner Priscila Falconi Avellán.

"With a distinguished record of success in litigation, an expert grasp on both procedural and substantive law as well as expertise recognized across academia, Johnny is truly the perfect fit to round out our firm's Dispute Resolution team," states partner Sasha Mandakovic.

In addition, the competition and antitrust practice areas of the firm have recently been bolstered by a powerful alliance with Mauricio Velandia, an internationally acclaimed Colombian litigator, proficient in the intricate nuances of Metaverse.

Mauricio is an esteemed arbitrator of the highest calibre, having participated in numerous heralded competition cases involving Chevron Texaco and Bavaria Bonds, among others. He has worked in Ecuador and several other countries in Latin America.

Managing Partner Cecilia Falconi Pérez says, "Mauricio brings a wealth of knowledge to our Firm. As an expert litigator and prolific author on competition law, he is well-versed in the intricacies of antitrust laws. Additionally, his Metaverse knowledge allows us to offer superior services that meet clients' evolving needs."

Falconi Puig Abogados celebrates five decades of excellence in providing premier service and expert legal advice. Their commitment to quality is echoed by a growing, diverse, and experienced team who brings strategic creative thinking as well as keen understanding that enables them to accurately diagnose client's needs. The Firm remains committed to personal attention, direct contact with partners and teams, along with timely advice to surpass expectations; all grounded in a desire to ensure trust, security, and success.

