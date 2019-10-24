Falcon.io acquires Unmetric, creating one of the most complete, unified Social Media Management Solutions in the market

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) today announced that Falcon.io, its social media management division, has acquired Unmetric, a leader in delivering insights from social benchmarking, audience engagement, and content performance.

Unmetric delivers public data from leading global brands across social media channels, enabling companies to enhance their content strategy, better engage with their customers, and spend time where it matters, delivering on business objectives and ROI.

Falcon.io will integrate Unmetric into their Social Media Marketing platform, enabling customers to drive consistent brand experiences across social content, engagement and insights.

"Our mission is to deliver a powerful social software suite that enables the brands we serve to win in their markets. Today the Unmetric acquisition gets us closer to this vision," said Ulrik Bo Larsen, Founder of Falcon.io and President, Cision Social. "Giving brands the ability to benchmark, monitor, measure, better engage with their customers and audiences, and create and publish powerful content all in one unified platform across multiple channels will help them win."

"Marketers are often data rich and insight poor. This is especially true in the content ecosystem where brands are communicating at the speed of culture. Brands, therefore, need to continually benchmark their social campaigns, content and channels, and use insights from the past to fuel campaigns for the future," said Lux Narayan, CEO of Unmetric. "Unmetric brings this historical perspective to the Falcon.io platform to help brands and agencies create more compelling content."

Falcon.io extends a warm welcome to the brands that Unmetric has been serving for years, such as Unilever, Pepsi, General Motors, Amgen, Bombardier, Edelman, TBWA, Homeaway, Away, GroupM and many more.

Unmetric's social media marketing capabilities will be incorporated into the Falcon.io customer offering, and Unmetric's team will be integrated into the Falcon organization and continue to build and expand on the use cases they have successfully taken to market.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN ) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision. For more information about Falcon.io, visit www.falcon.io .

About Unmetric

Unmetric helps brands and agencies get better engagement, more certainty, and faster reporting on their social media efforts. The company's enterprise platform enables digital marketers to research, plan and optimize branded social content, and analysts to report on learnings to create more engaging content. Hundreds of global brands and digital agencies use Unmetric's AI-powered insights on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. For more information, visit www.unmetric.com .

