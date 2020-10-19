Falcon.io Launches Instagram Messaging Support

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon.io, a Cision company, today announced its latest collaboration with Facebook which enables brands to have Messenger API support for Instagram messaging in Falcon. Instagram messaging had previously been inaccessible for professional third-party customer engagement platforms like Falcon. Now, brands with high volume Instagram messaging will be able to use Falcon's unified inbox to offer world-class customer service.



"We are delighted that Falcon.io is launching Messenger API support for Instagram," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "Businesses and people are messaging with each other more than ever, and Instagram is an important channel to connect with customers and build relationships. By integrating Messenger API, which now supports Instagram, businesses and developers can handle more complex person-to-business messaging at scale."

Falcon.io has worked closely with Instagram for years on a variety of projects. They have been Facebook Marketing Partners since 2012 and Instagram Partners since 2016. In 2017 they were Alpha partners on Instagram's first-ever Insights API product, and then again, in 2018, with support for Direct Publishing.

"The team at Falcon.io is always excited by our work with Instagram to innovate and improve the enterprise tools available on the platform," said Mikael Lemberg, Global Director of Product Ecosystems at Falcon.io. "Instagram is such a vital platform for brands today, and we're thrilled to announce that we are working with Facebook to offer our customers access to Instagram messaging in Falcon."

Beyond delivering messaging support for Instagram, Falcon.io is also adding a suite of other high-demand features including Instagram Messaging Analytics, Instagram Grid Previews, and Instagram First Comment. This is in continuation of its commitment to provide the best Instagram management platform in the world, and to help its customers grow with social.

Falcon.io offers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, advertising, analytics and benchmarking. The company enables its clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Its client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, momondo, Panasonic and Coca-Cola.

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

