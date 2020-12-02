Falcon.io Releases 2021 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook, Uncovering Key Industry Developments

Falcon.io, a Cision company, highlights the opportunities and challenges that face marketers in 2021 and beyond

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon.io, an industry-leading social media company, released the latest edition of its annual Digital Marketing Trends Handbook, examining the trends and developments taking place in digital marketing and social media. This is the fifth edition of the handbook, which lists the 10 trends most likely to impact marketers in 2021. The trends are based on industry research, Falcon.io's expertise, as well as input from customers, partners and influencers.

Download the full 2021 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook.

"In 2020, marketers everywhere had to learn how to adapt to crises in real time," said Kathleen Guy, Falcon.io's Campaign Manager for Growth. "Falcon.io's 2021 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook is designed to help marketers plan ahead, using all the lessons learned from a tumultuous year."

Key trends explored in the report include:

Social media usage during global disruption

The expanding world of augmented reality

The changing role of brand activism

The evolving social commerce landscape

To continue the conversation with marketers across the globe, Falcon.io will host a virtual summit addressing the trends covered in the Digital Marketing Trends Handbook on February 16 –18, 2021. The summit will include one detailed session for each trend, co-hosted by leading brands and industry experts.

Click here for more details and to register for Falcon.io's 2021 virtual summit.

About Falcon.io

Falcon.io offers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, advertising, analytics and benchmarking. The company enables its clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Its client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, momondo, Panasonic and Coca-Cola.

About Cision

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's solutions allow users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

