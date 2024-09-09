FalconPoint Partners Appoints Adam Gross as Partner, Head of Business Development and Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconPoint Partners ("FalconPoint"), a private equity firm focused on investing in North American middle market companies in the business services and industrial sectors, today announced the appointment of Adam Gross as Partner, Head of Business Development and Capital Markets. In this role, Mr. Gross will be responsible for sourcing new investment opportunities as well as overseeing financing strategy and execution for FalconPoint and its portfolio companies.

Adam Gross

Mr. Gross brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance and business development. Prior to joining FalconPoint, Mr. Gross was a Managing Director at Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), a global alternative asset investment platform with over $100 billion in AUM. Previously, he spent 15 years at Barclays, most recently as a Managing Director within the Investment Bank, responsible for many of the firm's most important middle market and large cap private equity clients. During his time at Barclays, Mr. Gross served as an advisor to FalconPoint's principals on many of the team's most successful transactions. Earlier, Mr. Gross was an Associate Director at Bear Stearns and a Consultant at Accenture. He holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

"We are delighted to welcome Adam to our leadership team," said Russ Gehrett, Founder and Managing Partner of FalconPoint Partners. "I've had the privilege of working closely with Adam on numerous transactions for more than 15 years, where I've seen first-hand how his industry knowledge and insights supported execution and delivered value to middle market businesses and investors. In addition to bringing outstanding capital markets expertise and strong relationships, Adam shares our principles of collaboration, transparency and integrity."

"The FalconPoint team has known and partnered with Adam for many years, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the firm as a colleague," said Andrew Singer, Partner and Chief Investment Officer Officer of FalconPoint Partners. "With deep understanding of the sectors we're investing in and expertise providing capital solutions for middle market companies, we're confident that Adam will be an important asset to the FalconPoint team and our portfolio companies. As we continue to scale, we are excited about Adam's ability to further strengthen our relationship-based sourcing strategy and partnership-oriented approach to working with companies in our target sectors."

"Since launching last year, FalconPoint has already proven to be an exceptional partner to its investors and the companies in which it invests, and I look forward to building on the firm's remarkable momentum," said Mr. Gross. "Russ and Andrew are thoughtful, creative and proven investors and share a unique vision for building a differentiated, partnership-oriented private equity platform. It's been deeply fulfilling collaborating with Russ and Andrew over the years, and I look forward to working alongside the entire FalconPoint team to contribute to the long-term success of best-in-class entrepreneurs and businesses."

About FalconPoint Partners

FalconPoint is a private equity firm which invests in North American middle market companies in the business services and industrials sectors. The firm leverages a partnership-oriented approach and relationship-based sourcing strategy to identify and execute on idiosyncratic opportunities to acquire businesses that provide mission critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

