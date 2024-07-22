FalconPoint Partners Appoints Vijay Maharaj as Chief Financial Officer

Firm Adds Additional Talent in Ongoing Buildout of Investment and Operations Teams

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconPoint Partners ("FalconPoint"), a private equity firm focused on investing in North American middle market companies in the business services and industrials sectors, today announced the appointment of Vijay Maharaj as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. The firm also added Geena Dai as Vice President, Ethan John as an Associate, and Elle Hathaway as an Operations Associate.

Vijay Maharaj

Before joining FalconPoint, Mr. Maharaj served as Controller for GreyLion Partners, where he focused on developing and expanding the finance and operations capabilities of the firm—ensuring robust financial management, efficient operations, and rigorous risk management practices. He also held senior finance roles at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and CCMP Capital Advisors, prior to which he spent nearly a decade in Deloitte's Investment Management practice. Mr. Maharaj is a graduate of Manhattanville College and holds an MBA in Accounting from the Rutgers Business School. He is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are very excited to announce that Vijay has joined FalconPoint," said Russ Gehrett, Founder and Managing Partner of FalconPoint Partners. "He is a talented financial professional who brings years of experience leading finance organizations at globally recognized firms, and I am confident he brings the right skills and experience to support our firm as we continue to expand."

"I am thrilled to join the growing FalconPoint team in this early chapter of the firm's growth," said Mr. Maharaj. "I deeply respect and identify with the firm's demonstrated commitment to its core principles, and I look forward to working alongside Russ and the entire FalconPoint team to build on the firm's early success."

Andrew Singer, Partner and Chief Investment Officer added, "We are also pleased to welcome Geena Dai to the team. Her experience identifying, evaluating, and supporting platform investments will enable her to play a critical role in our mission of partnering with talented management teams to drive long-term, sustainable growth at their companies. Responsible partnership is a principle that extends beyond our investment approach—it is also central to how we are building the FalconPoint team. These new hires demonstrate our commitment to identifying and adding talented individuals who can grow alongside our firm and our portfolio."

Ms. Dai is a talented investment professional who most recently was a member of the private equity team at Oaktree Capital Management in their Power Opportunities group, investing in market-leading companies that provide essential products and services for critical infrastructure. Previously, she spent time at Citadel, Moelis & Company, and Barclays investment banking.

Mr. John served as an Associate within the Global Industrials Group at Barclays, and Ms. Hathaway was an Associate on the Technology Assurance team at KPMG. In their new roles, they will bolster FalconPoint's capabilities as the firm continues to expand its investment and operations teams.

About FalconPoint

FalconPoint is a private equity firm which invests in North American middle market companies in the business services and industrials sectors. The firm leverages a partnership-oriented approach and relationship-based sourcing strategy to identify and execute on idiosyncratic opportunities to acquire businesses that provide mission critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

