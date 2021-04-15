Falcon's Creative Group Announces ÄEONXP™ Ecosystem, The Future Of Immersive Entertainment Experiences.

The ÄEONXP™ ecosystem redefines traditional brick and mortar entertainment by introducing guests to multifaceted levels of engagement that allow them to personalize their experiences across theme parks, live events, branded destinations, location-based entertainment venues, or individual attractions. A key feature is its ability to be networked across multiple sites and experiences, connecting guests to a larger universe of play and possibility.

Engaging with this proprietary software allows guests to partake in a more immersive and gamified world where their choices and behavior create player agency and the ability for extended role-playing as their customized avatar even beyond the venue itself. Each interaction that guests have with an ÄEONXP™ powered attraction or experience is tracked in real-time and can react to the player's behavior. A guest's performance and preferences can even influence or alter the narrative trajectory of their experiences in the venue, which encourages repeatability and infinite possibilities. ÄEONXP™ profiles allow for the ability to unlock a treasure trove of personalized experiences, upgrades, and rewards. The more an individual engages with the application, the more they will be able to enhance their experience, both on-site and at home.

Outside of the entertainment venue, guests have the ability to review their rankings, earn additional points, update their profiles, evolve their avatars, and unlock new tools, abilities, aesthetics, and lore to enjoy during their next visit. They may also redeem the points they've earned for physical or digital rewards.

"The ÄEONXP™ ecosystem represents the ultimate combination of attraction design, multiplayer gaming, and immersive cross-platform storytelling," says Cecil D. Magpuri, president and chief creative officer of Falcon's. "In a way, it's a hybrid solution because it directly benefits owners and operators as well as guests who seek a more personalized experience."

The ÄEONXP™ platform provides venue operators an easily deployable software solution that drives a branded experience, providing valuable data and analytics on guests' habits and engagement, giving owners a holistic snapshot that they can use to continue to develop personalized rewards and incentives. These insights also foster optimization and activation of other revenue sources throughout venues.

Each deployment of the ÄEONXP™ ecosystem is customized and branded for each client as a seamless extension of their immersive entertainment experience. Katmandu Parks has recently committed to activating the ÄEONXP™ ecosystem for their existing and upcoming developments around the globe.

For more information, visit https://falconscreativegroup.com/aeonxp-software-system/

About Falcon's Creative Group:

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon's produces powerful, themed guest experiences around the world. The company is comprised of three core divisions: Falcon's Treehouse, Falcon's Digital Media, and Falcon's Licensing. Each is fueled by a pioneering team of skilled creative professionals that form an unbeatable combination. Visit: www.falconscreativegroup.com.

