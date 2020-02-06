Falcon's Creative Group Celebrates 20 Years in Themed Entertainment

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A positive culture, forward-thinking design, and a strategic roadmap have formed the stable foundation that Falcon's Creative Group stands on today, twenty years after Cecil D. Magpuri opened the doors of his innovative themed entertainment company.

Falcon's Treehouse became an official company on February 1, 2000. Because Cecil was already a recognized creative brand, the fledgling startup was able to secure a few gigs that helped them build a solid reputation, and then with the help of an unexpected recommendation from Walt Disney Imagineering, they gained a foothold in the industry. Two keys to their sustained success: diversification in services and international clients.

In 2014, Falcon's Treehouse rebranded after a series of sessions with branding experts. Yvette recalls how enlightening those sessions were. "Our spirit came out. We felt we created a voice that was fresh but still held key components from our established brand. We consider that the moment when our identity evolved, which proved to be a pivotal flashpoint in our history."

The design firm crafts world-class experiences under three brands: Falcon's Treehouse, Falcon's Digital Media, and Falcon's Licensing. Falcon's Creative Group is the umbrella.

Highlights from their 20-year run include:

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory: The Ride at Alton Towers – Earned first Thea Award

Dragon's Treasure™ attraction – Set new bar for media-based storytelling in a first-of-its-kind 360° dome experience; earned Thea and VES awards

Turtle Trek® at SeaWorld Orlando – Unveiled Spheron® Theater

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom's Media Canopy – Produced award-winning content

IMG Worlds of Adventure – Master-planned the world's largest indoor theme park

Atlantis Sanya - Provided thematic and interior design services and art direction for two of the resort's highly themed areas

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall – Premiered Falcon's Vision™, a game-changing customizable AR headset

Falcon's will continue taking global audiences on unimaginable journeys by utilizing their unique blend of attraction design, storytelling, visual effects, animation, architectural design, character development, and patented ride technology systems.

ABOUT FALCON'S CREATIVE GROUP

Falcon's Creative Group delivers innovative, powerful experiences that challenge the limits of reality and fire the imagination. Our passionate, award-winning team transforms everyday reality, every day. Please visit www.falconscreativegroup.com.

