Falcon's Creative Group Unveils GameSuite™ Product for Entertainment Venues

Inside the game bay, a captivating interactive experience surrounds players, simulating virtual reality gameplay without the headset. Players inside the game bay intuitively gesture and use touch screens to directly engage with the content. The gaming environment is equipped with 3D tracking and gesture capture technology, a high-end laser projection system, and digital surround sound.

The lounge area provides opportunities for other party members to enjoy food and beverage service, monitor their scores and progress, cheer on other players, and even participate in the games themselves through an interactive touchscreen table.

The modular and compact footprint of individual GameSuite™ units is ideal for scalable and versatile configurations across all types of location-based entertainment sites, family entertainment centers, arcades, traveling exhibitions, restaurants, retail spaces, and more. It is designed to be inclusive for all ages, skills, and ability levels.

"The GameSuite™ product is the premier fusion of modern entertainment, social connectivity, and shared experiences. We see it as the future of casual and competitive group entertainment," said Cecil D. Magpuri, President and Chief Creative Officer of Falcon's Creative Group.

The GameSuite™ system comes pre-loaded with a wide variety of exclusive games that feature single-player, multi-player, cooperative, and competitive modes. Custom and original game titles can also be developed upon request.

A fully functional GameSuite™ demo is currently operational inside Falcon's new X-Lab, located at their Orlando headquarters. Turn-key GameSuite™ units and solutions are available for licensing or purchase through Falcon's Licensing.

About Falcon's Creative Group:

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon's Creative Group produces powerful, themed guest experiences around the world. The company is comprised of three core divisions: Falcon's Treehouse, Falcon's Digital Media, and Falcon's Licensing. Each is fueled by a pioneering team of skilled creative professionals that form an unbeatable combination. Visit: www.falconscreativegroup.com.

SOURCE Falcon's Creative Group

Related Links

falconscreativegroup.com

