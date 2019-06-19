FalconStor Expands National Channel Footprint with New Partners to Meet Accelerated Demand for Storage and Data Management Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), which provides the world's only vendor-agnostic and cloud native software platform for modern, comprehensive, and easy-to-use storage and data management, today announced the addition of several new IT solutions integration partners as part of an ambitious plan to expand its North American channel footprint.

Today's announcement signals a return to a proven strategy of relying exclusively on the channel to meet the accelerating demand for storage virtualization, data protection, disaster recovery, data mobility, and backup and archive solutions from large organizations with complex heterogeneous IT environments. This strategic decision represents a full-fledged commitment to a go-to-market model that will enable broad North American geographic coverage across the industries and verticals where the FalconStor value proposition excels: financial services, higher education, healthcare, government, biomedical, technology, and manufacturing.

"FalconStor is committed to a 100 percent partner business model," said Carter McCrary, vice president of global revenue, FalconStor. "The FalconStor Select Partner Program is designed to ensure we deliver everything our resellers need to be successful: innovative products, motivational promotions, technical expertise for pre- and post-sales support, and co-marketing opportunities to build sales. We are very excited to re-engage with a reseller community that embraces our nearly 20-year legacy of serving the growing demand for storage and data management solutions."

McCrary added, "They join an ecosystem of technology partners with the indisputable integration expertise, industry insight, and deep customer relationships needed to help organizations orchestrate their heterogeneous storage environments, protect and recover their data, and transform their organization by ensuring data is made available to the business for analysis and fast decision-making."

An Expanding FalconStor Select Partner Program

The new partners FalconStor welcomes to the Select Partner Program are:

Corus 360 delivers disruptive technologies with new ways that cut costs, enhance efficiency and rethink the traditional data center across all major industries throughout the United States.

KeyInfo is a leading systems integrator with world-class compute, storage, and networking solutions and professional services for the most advanced software-defined data centers, including private and hybrid cloud offerings, connectivity services, co-location facilities and managed services.

Lighthouse Computer Services delivers comprehensive solutions nationally in analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and security to help their clients solve their big IT challenges.

Sirius is a national integrator that works across customers' data centers and lines of business with solutions that include cloud, analytics, mobility, security, and IT infrastructure optimization.

These new partners join an esteemed group of FalconStor partners in North America: Dynamic Solutions International, Hitachi Vantara, Huber and Associates, Massy, Netrix, Open Storage Solutions, Ramsys, ServIT, and Storage Engine. A full list of FalconStor partners can be found in our partner listing page.

To ensure partners' success, FalconStor offers three partnership tiers tailored to their business model and level of engagement: Preferred, Gold, and Platinum. Through the FalconStor Partner Portal, partners have access to sales tools, webinars, promotional offers, co-branded collateral, deal registration, and market development funds. In addition, resellers and integrators interested in applying to become a FalconStor partner can do so within the portal.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data – an organization's most precious asset – so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FalconStor® Data Mastery Platform, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.

