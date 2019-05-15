FalconStor Software Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Including 112% Billings Growth in the Americas Region
AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), a market leader in software-defined storage and data management, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Key Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019:
- Achieved Non-GAAP Operating Income of $0.4 million, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of Non-GAAP Operating profitability.
- Non-GAAP Gross Margin increased to 86% from 85% in the first quarter of 2018.
- Achieved 112% year-over-year sales growth in the Americas region.
Key Product Highlights:
- Completed phase 1 integration of our Virtual Tape Library with Deduplication (VTL) technology into the FalconStor Data Mastery Platform during Q1 in order to extend our leading storage orchestration and ease-of-use capabilities to backup and archive use cases.
- Completed expanded independent testing of our VTL technology by the Evaluator Group, an information management and data storage analyst firm. Their findings conclude that our solution delivers up to 6x better price/performance than the leading competitor.
- Completed cloud integrations for Hitachi Content Platform (HPC) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Glacier long-term archive object storage.
"Our consistent operating profitability has enabled us to devote additional resources to our exciting product roadmap and associated development," said Todd Brooks, CEO FalconStor. "I am pleased with the efforts of the team to complete phase 1 integration of our industry leading VTL technology into the FalconStor Data Mastery Platform in order to help our enterprise customers modernize their legacy backup and archive operations. In fact, our customers are able to meet the most stringent backup windows, reduce storage capacity by up to 95%, leverage 100% of their existing investments, and use the public cloud for archive and recovery – all with zero vendor lock-in."
"Our efforts are beginning to drive growth, especially within our Americas region," Brooks continued. "Americas billings grew for a third straight quarter, exceeding 2018 billings in the same period by 112%. I am very excited with our start to 2019 and the progress we are making to begin delivering growth across the globe."
Additional Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2019
Non-GAAP Operating Income was profitable for a seventh straight quarter at $0.4 million. GAAP Net Loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $0.5 million, a material improvement compared to the GAAP Net Loss of $2.0 million for the prior year period.
Overall, total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $4.5 million compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period. Despite the year-over-year revenue decline in Q1, total 2019 bookings through the end of April have increased compared to 2018. Q1 delivered several key deal wins, highlighted by one with a large financial entity, which included over $590,000 of billings that will be recognized in Q2.
After our $0.5 million Term Loan repayment, we ended the quarter with $2.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2018. Our plan is to be cash flow positive for 2019 and we are on track to achieve this plan.
|
Three Months Ended,
|
March 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2018
|
March 31,
2018
|
(in millions except per share data)
|
Revenue
|
$ 4.5
|
$ 4.8
|
$ 5.0
|
Non-GAAP Expenses
|
$ 4.1
|
$ 4.0
|
$ 4.6
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
86%
|
81%
|
85%
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$ 0.4
|
$ 0.7
|
$ 0.4
Non-GAAP results above exclude the effects of stock-based compensation, restructuring costs and the effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided on page 6 of this release.
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Change
|
(in millions except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Period to Period
|
Total revenue
|
$ 4.5
|
100 %
|
$ 5.0
|
100 %
|
$ (0.5)
|
(10)%
|
Total cost of revenue
|
$ 0.6
|
14 %
|
$ 0.8
|
15 %
|
$ (0.1)
|
(15)%
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 3.6
|
81 %
|
$ 3.7
|
74 %
|
$ (0.1)
|
(2)%
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$ 0.2
|
5 %
|
$ 0.6
|
11 %
|
$ (0.3)
|
(59)%
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ (0.5)
|
(11)%
|
$ (2.0)
|
(41)%
|
$ 1.5
|
(75)%
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
$ —
|
$ (0.05)
|
$ 0.05
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. CDT. To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Toll Free: 1-800-667-5617
International: 1-334-323-0509
Conference ID: 2037022
To view the presentation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and register for this meeting. Once you have registered for the meeting, you will receive an email message confirming your registration.
FALCONSTOR FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL TELECONFERENCE AND PRESENTATION
A conference call replay will be available beginning May 15th at 6:30 PM CDT through 6:30 PM CDT on May 22nd. To listen to the replay of the call, dial:
Toll Free: 1-888-203-1112
International: 1-719-457-0820
Passcode: 2037022
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company's management refers to these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical operating results and comparisons to competitors' operating results. We include these non-GAAP financial measures (which should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, their comparable GAAP measures) in this press release because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency into the supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude (i) restructuring costs, (ii) effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, and (iii) non-cash stock-based compensation charges and any potential tax effects. For a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, please refer to our Non-GAAP Operating Data GAAP Reconciliation, presented in this release.
About FalconStor Software
FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data - an organization's most precious asset - so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award- winning flagship solution, FreeStor®, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use global data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor- and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.
Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.
|
FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
(unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 2,368,149
|
$ 3,059,677
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
3,328,528
|
3,605,411
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,740,486
|
1,909,846
|
Contract assets, net
|
861,862
|
637,179
|
Inventory
|
30,562
|
14,885
|
Total current assets
|
8,329,587
|
9,226,998
|
Property and equipment, net
|
406,105
|
433,935
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
2,493,530
|
—
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
542,270
|
545,044
|
Software development costs, net
|
57,696
|
88,769
|
Other assets, net
|
984,698
|
919,609
|
Goodwill
|
4,150,339
|
4,150,339
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
93,116
|
91,334
|
Contract assets
|
378,357
|
516,643
|
Total assets
|
$ 17,435,698
|
$ 15,972,671
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 476,717
|
$ 551,389
|
Accrued expenses
|
2,602,595
|
2,879,473
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,608,394
|
—
|
Deferred revenue, net
|
6,150,150
|
6,859,592
|
Total current liabilities
|
10,837,856
|
10,290,454
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
831,014
|
1,549,692
|
Notes payable, net
|
2,693,291
|
3,124,827
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,531,183
|
—
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
297,766
|
297,890
|
Deferred revenue, net
|
3,137,942
|
2,506,898
|
Total liabilities
|
19,329,052
|
17,769,761
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock
|
10,132,972
|
9,756,706
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(12,026,326)
|
(11,553,796)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$ 17,435,698
|
$ 15,972,671
|
FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Product revenue
|
$ 1,745,784
|
$ 1,933,944
|
Support and services revenue
|
2,747,194
|
3,060,005
|
Total revenue
|
4,492,978
|
4,993,949
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Product
|
79,669
|
26,150
|
Support and service
|
563,745
|
728,888
|
Total cost of revenue
|
643,414
|
755,038
|
Gross profit
|
$ 3,849,564
|
$ 4,238,911
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development costs
|
947,384
|
1,004,698
|
Selling and marketing
|
1,040,289
|
1,193,550
|
General and administrative
|
1,476,296
|
1,654,940
|
Restructuring costs (benefit)
|
157,693
|
(173,263)
|
Total operating expenses
|
3,621,662
|
3,679,925
|
Operating income (loss)
|
227,902
|
558,986
|
Interest and other income (loss), net
|
(265,223)
|
10,330
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(37,321)
|
569,316
|
Income tax expense
|
87,586
|
62,439
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (124,907)
|
$ 506,877
|
Less: Accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends
|
247,027
|
243,167
|
Less: Deemed dividend on Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock
|
—
|
2,269,042
|
Less: Accretion to redemption value of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock
|
129,239
|
38,105
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$ (501,173)
|
$ (2,043,437)
|
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders
|
$ —
|
$ (0.05)
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders
|
$ —
|
$ (0.05)
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
587,255,165
|
44,564,094
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
587,255,165
|
44,564,094
|
FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$ 227,902
|
$ 558,986
|
Non-cash stock option expense (1)
|
9,250
|
(22,895)
|
Restructuring costs (benefit) (3)
|
157,693
|
(173,263)
|
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$ 394,845
|
$ 362,828
|
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$ (501,173)
|
$ (2,043,437)
|
Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2)
|
9,250
|
(22,895)
|
Restructuring costs (benefit) (3)
|
157,693
|
(173,263)
|
Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4)
|
376,266
|
2,550,314
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$ 42,036
|
$ 310,719
|
GAAP gross margin
|
86%
|
85 %
|
Non-cash stock option expense (1)
|
0%
|
0 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
86%
|
85 %
|
GAAP gross margin - Product
|
95%
|
99 %
|
Non-cash stock option expense (1)
|
0%
|
0 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin - Product
|
95%
|
99 %
|
GAAP gross margin - Support and Service
|
79%
|
76 %
|
Non-cash stock option expense (1)
|
0%
|
0 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin - Support and Service
|
79%
|
76 %
|
GAAP operating margin
|
5%
|
11%
|
Non-cash stock option expense (1)
|
0%
|
—%
|
Restructuring costs (3)
|
4%
|
(3%)
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
9%
|
8%
|
GAAP Basic EPS
|
$ 0.00
|
$ (0.05)
|
Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Restructuring costs (3)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4)
|
0.00
|
0.06
|
Non-GAAP Basic EPS
|
$ 0.00
|
$ 0.01
|
GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$ 0.00
|
$ (0.05)
|
Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Restructuring costs (3)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4)
|
0.00
|
0.05
|
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$ 0.00
|
$ —
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (GAAP and Non-GAAP)
|
587,255,165
|
44,564,094
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)
|
587,255,165
|
44,564,094
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP)
|
588,898,795
|
261,370,198
|
Footnotes:
|
(1)
|
Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation charges as follows:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cost of revenue - Support and Service
|
1,593
|
8,700
|
Research and development costs
|
4,744
|
22,606
|
Selling and marketing
|
2,410
|
7,932
|
General and administrative
|
503
|
(62,133)
|
Total non-cash stock based compensation expense
|
$ 9,250
|
$ (22,895)
|
(2)
|
Represents the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense recognized, net of related income tax effects. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, the tax expense for both GAAP and Non-GAAP basis approximate the same amount.
|
(3)
|
Represents restructuring costs which were incurred during each respective period presented.
|
(4)
|
Represents the effects of the accretion to redemption value of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend on Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock.
SOURCE FalconStor Software, Inc.
