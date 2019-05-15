FalconStor Software Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Including 112% Billings Growth in the Americas Region

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), a market leader in software-defined storage and data management, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019:

Achieved Non-GAAP Operating Income of $0.4 million , marking the seventh consecutive quarter of Non-GAAP Operating profitability.

, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of Non-GAAP Operating profitability. Non-GAAP Gross Margin increased to 86% from 85% in the first quarter of 2018.

Achieved 112% year-over-year sales growth in the Americas region.

Key Product Highlights:

Completed phase 1 integration of our Virtual Tape Library with Deduplication (VTL) technology into the FalconStor Data Mastery Platform during Q1 in order to extend our leading storage orchestration and ease-of-use capabilities to backup and archive use cases.

Completed expanded independent testing of our VTL technology by the Evaluator Group, an information management and data storage analyst firm. Their findings conclude that our solution delivers up to 6x better price/performance than the leading competitor.

Completed cloud integrations for Hitachi Content Platform (HPC) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Glacier long-term archive object storage.

"Our consistent operating profitability has enabled us to devote additional resources to our exciting product roadmap and associated development," said Todd Brooks, CEO FalconStor. "I am pleased with the efforts of the team to complete phase 1 integration of our industry leading VTL technology into the FalconStor Data Mastery Platform in order to help our enterprise customers modernize their legacy backup and archive operations. In fact, our customers are able to meet the most stringent backup windows, reduce storage capacity by up to 95%, leverage 100% of their existing investments, and use the public cloud for archive and recovery – all with zero vendor lock-in."

"Our efforts are beginning to drive growth, especially within our Americas region," Brooks continued. "Americas billings grew for a third straight quarter, exceeding 2018 billings in the same period by 112%. I am very excited with our start to 2019 and the progress we are making to begin delivering growth across the globe."

Additional Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2019

Non-GAAP Operating Income was profitable for a seventh straight quarter at $0.4 million. GAAP Net Loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $0.5 million, a material improvement compared to the GAAP Net Loss of $2.0 million for the prior year period.

Overall, total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $4.5 million compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period. Despite the year-over-year revenue decline in Q1, total 2019 bookings through the end of April have increased compared to 2018. Q1 delivered several key deal wins, highlighted by one with a large financial entity, which included over $590,000 of billings that will be recognized in Q2.

After our $0.5 million Term Loan repayment, we ended the quarter with $2.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2018. Our plan is to be cash flow positive for 2019 and we are on track to achieve this plan.



Three Months Ended,

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 (in millions except per share data)













Revenue $ 4.5 $ 4.8 $ 5.0 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 4.1 $ 4.0 $ 4.6 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 86% 81% 85% Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 0.4 $ 0.7 $ 0.4

Non-GAAP results above exclude the effects of stock-based compensation, restructuring costs and the effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided on page 6 of this release.



Three Months Ended March 31, Change (in millions except per share data) 2019 2018 Period to Period Total revenue $ 4.5 100 % $ 5.0 100 % $ (0.5) (10)% Total cost of revenue $ 0.6 14 % $ 0.8 15 % $ (0.1) (15)% Total operating expenses $ 3.6 81 % $ 3.7 74 % $ (0.1) (2)% GAAP operating income (loss) $ 0.2 5 % $ 0.6 11 % $ (0.3) (59)% GAAP net income (loss) $ (0.5) (11)% $ (2.0) (41)% $ 1.5 (75)% GAAP diluted EPS $ —

$ (0.05)

$ 0.05



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company's management refers to these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical operating results and comparisons to competitors' operating results. We include these non-GAAP financial measures (which should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, their comparable GAAP measures) in this press release because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency into the supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude (i) restructuring costs, (ii) effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, and (iii) non-cash stock-based compensation charges and any potential tax effects. For a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, please refer to our Non-GAAP Operating Data GAAP Reconciliation, presented in this release.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data - an organization's most precious asset - so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award- winning flagship solution, FreeStor®, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use global data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor- and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.

FalconStor, FalconStor Software, FreeStor, and Intelligent Abstraction are trademarks or registered trademarks of FalconStor Software, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Links to websites or pages controlled by parties other than FalconStor are provided for the reader's convenience and information only. FalconStor does not incorporate into this release the information found at those links nor does FalconStor represent or warrant that any information found at those links is complete or accurate. Use of information obtained by following these links is at the reader's own risk.

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018

(unaudited)

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,368,149 $ 3,059,677 Accounts receivable, net 3,328,528 3,605,411 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,740,486 1,909,846 Contract assets, net 861,862 637,179 Inventory 30,562 14,885 Total current assets 8,329,587 9,226,998 Property and equipment, net 406,105 433,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,493,530 — Deferred tax assets, net 542,270 545,044 Software development costs, net 57,696 88,769 Other assets, net 984,698 919,609 Goodwill 4,150,339 4,150,339 Other intangible assets, net 93,116 91,334 Contract assets 378,357 516,643 Total assets $ 17,435,698 $ 15,972,671 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit



Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 476,717 $ 551,389 Accrued expenses 2,602,595 2,879,473 Operating lease liabilities 1,608,394 — Deferred revenue, net 6,150,150 6,859,592 Total current liabilities 10,837,856 10,290,454 Other long-term liabilities 831,014 1,549,692 Notes payable, net 2,693,291 3,124,827 Operating lease liabilities 1,531,183 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 297,766 297,890 Deferred revenue, net 3,137,942 2,506,898 Total liabilities 19,329,052 17,769,761 Commitments and contingencies



Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 10,132,972 9,756,706 Total stockholders' deficit (12,026,326) (11,553,796) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 17,435,698 $ 15,972,671

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Revenue:



Product revenue $ 1,745,784 $ 1,933,944 Support and services revenue 2,747,194 3,060,005 Total revenue 4,492,978 4,993,949 Cost of revenue:



Product 79,669 26,150 Support and service 563,745 728,888 Total cost of revenue 643,414 755,038 Gross profit $ 3,849,564 $ 4,238,911 Operating expenses: Research and development costs 947,384 1,004,698 Selling and marketing 1,040,289 1,193,550 General and administrative 1,476,296 1,654,940 Restructuring costs (benefit) 157,693 (173,263) Total operating expenses 3,621,662 3,679,925 Operating income (loss) 227,902 558,986 Interest and other income (loss), net (265,223) 10,330 Income (loss) before income taxes (37,321) 569,316 Income tax expense 87,586 62,439 Net income (loss) $ (124,907) $ 506,877 Less: Accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends 247,027 243,167 Less: Deemed dividend on Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock — 2,269,042 Less: Accretion to redemption value of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 129,239 38,105 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (501,173) $ (2,043,437) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ — $ (0.05) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ — $ (0.05) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 587,255,165 44,564,094 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 587,255,165 44,564,094

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 2018 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 227,902 $ 558,986 Non-cash stock option expense (1) 9,250 (22,895) Restructuring costs (benefit) (3) 157,693 (173,263) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 394,845 $ 362,828





GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (501,173) $ (2,043,437) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 9,250 (22,895) Restructuring costs (benefit) (3) 157,693 (173,263) Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 376,266 2,550,314 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 42,036 $ 310,719





GAAP gross margin 86% 85 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0% 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 86% 85 %





GAAP gross margin - Product 95% 99 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0% 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Product 95% 99 %





GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 79% 76 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0% 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 79% 76 %





GAAP operating margin 5% 11% Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0% —% Restructuring costs (3) 4% (3%) Non-GAAP operating margin 9% 8%





GAAP Basic EPS $ 0.00 $ (0.05) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs (3) 0.00 0.00 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.00 0.06 Non-GAAP Basic EPS $ 0.00 $ 0.01





GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.00 $ (0.05) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs (3) 0.00 0.00 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.00 0.05 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.00 $ —





Weighted average basic shares outstanding (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 587,255,165 44,564,094 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 587,255,165 44,564,094 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) 588,898,795 261,370,198

Footnotes: (1) Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation charges as follows:







Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Cost of revenue - Support and Service 1,593 8,700 Research and development costs 4,744 22,606 Selling and marketing 2,410 7,932 General and administrative 503 (62,133) Total non-cash stock based compensation expense $ 9,250 $ (22,895)

(2) Represents the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense recognized, net of related income tax effects. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, the tax expense for both GAAP and Non-GAAP basis approximate the same amount.



(3) Represents restructuring costs which were incurred during each respective period presented.



(4) Represents the effects of the accretion to redemption value of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend on Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock.

SOURCE FalconStor Software, Inc.

