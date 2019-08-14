FalconStor Software Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Including 15% Global Billings Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), a market leader in software-defined storage and data management, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019:

Achieved 15% sales growth, year over year,

Captured 114% of additional sales in the Americas, as compared to the same period of the previous year,

Year over year sales from our Backup & Archive Modernization solution (VTL) grew 82%,

Our China -specific risk exposure declined to just 2% of total sales, as compared to 12% in 2018.

Key Product Highlights

Completed phase 2 integration of our Backup & Archive Modernization technology (VTL) into the FalconStor Data Mastery Platform during Q2 in order to extend our leading storage orchestration and ease-of-use capabilities to backup and archive use cases.

Published expanded independent testing of our VTL technology by the Evaluator Group, an information management and data storage analyst firm. Their findings conclude that our solution delivers up to 6x better price/ performance than the leading competitor.

Completed cloud integrations for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Deep Archive storage.

Completed several key software compatibility certifications; including, Windows 2019, VMWare 6.5, and 6.7

"Q2 marked an important milestone in our work to return FalconStor to growth, as we increased global billings by 15% as compared to Q2 of 2018," said Todd Brooks, CEO FalconStor. "I am especially pleased with the 82% year-over-year billings growth delivered through our Backup & Archive Modernization solution (VTL). According to IDC, up to 75% of data managed by an enterprise is directly related to routine data backup and archive. Our solution allows an enterprise to leverage existing backup policies and procedures, while ensuring the most stringent backup window is met, data storage capacity is reduced by up to 95%, and Cloud storage alternatives such as AWS, IBM-Cloud, and the Hitachi Content Platform (HCP), are integrated for improved data storage efficiency."

"It is important to note that our Q2 billings grew as compared to Q2 2018 despite the fact we intentionally executed several actions to reduce our revenue exposure in China during the quarter," Brooks continued. "While we will work diligently to support our existing China-based enterprise customers, we have elected to significantly reduce our footprint within the country and any new sales pursuits."

"Finally, despite our exciting growth, I was disappointed that we failed to achieve an operating profit for an eighth straight quarter," Brooks continued. "Achieving both consistent growth, and operating profitability, is key to our success plans. To ensure on-going quarterly cash-flow positive operations, we are implementing several changes, which are primarily targeted at ensuring our commercial dollars are being invested in the most effective way. The significant reduction in our China footprint is a prime example of this decision."

Additional Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019

On August 6, 2019, following stockholder approval, the Company filed a certificate of amendment (which was effective August 8, 2019) to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, with the Delaware Secretary of State to reduce the authorized shares of common stock, $.001 par value per share, to 30,000,000. In connection with this event, the Company effected a 100-for-1 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The par value and authorized shares of common stock were not adjusted as a result of the reverse stock split. Pursuant to Federal Industry Regulatory Authority guidance, the Company's stock will trade on the OTC market under the symbol FALCD, instead of FALC, through August 28, 2019. After this twenty-day period has lapsed, trading of the Company's stock will resume under the symbol FALC. All of the share and per share information presented in the accompanying financial statements have been adjusted to reflect, unless otherwise stated, the reverse common stock split on a retroactive basis for all periods and as of all dates presented.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a GAAP Net Loss of $1.6 million, as compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $1.3 million for the prior year period. Despite our growth in sales, our results were constrained by product mix, as a result higher than anticipated hardware and appliance sales during the current period, which yield significant less profit margins, as compared to our key proprietary technology offerings.

Overall, total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.0 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior year. Revenue recognition on sales is driven by several factors. First, the volume of new product licenses and maintenance sales, both for expansion of our existing installed base and the acquisition of new customers. Second, customer retention, which sustains maintenance renewal revenue over long term sales arrangements.

After our $0.5 million Term Loan repayment, we ended the quarter with $2.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2018. Our plan is to be cash flow positive for 2019 and we are on track to achieve this plan.





Three Months Ended,

(in millions except per share data) June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 4.0 $ 4.8 $ 4.0 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 4.7 $ 4.0 $ 3.9 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 68% 81% 84% Non-GAAP Operating Income $ (0.7) $ 0.7 $ 0.2

Non-GAAP results above exclude the effects of stock-based compensation, restructuring costs and the effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided on page 6 of this release.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change (in millions except per share data) 2019

2018

Period to Period Total revenue $ 4.0 100 % $ 4.0 100 % $ — — % Total cost of revenue $ 1.3 32 % $ 0.6 16 % $ 0.7 105 % Total operating expenses $ 3.7 92 % $ 4.1 101 % $ (0.4) (10)% GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1.0) (24)% $ (0.7) (17)% $ (0.3) 41 % GAAP net income (loss) $ (1.6) (39)% $ (1.3) (32)% $ (0.3) 20 % GAAP diluted EPS $ (0.27)

$ (1.54)

$ 1.27



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018

(unaudited)

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,400,953 $ 3,059,677 Accounts receivable, net 1,706,141 3,605,411 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,736,775 1,909,846 Contract assets, net 838,273 637,179 Inventory 104,737 14,885 Total current assets 6,786,879 9,226,998 Property and equipment, net 484,588 433,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,454,349 — Deferred tax assets, net 553,738 545,044 Software development costs, net 46,136 88,769 Other assets, net 1,037,877 919,609 Goodwill 4,150,339 4,150,339 Other intangible assets, net 85,746 91,334 Contract assets 222,825 516,643 Total assets $ 15,822,477 $ 15,972,671 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit



Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,109,862 $ 551,389 Accrued expenses 2,284,591 2,879,473 Operating lease liabilities 1,753,015 — Deferred revenue, net 5,071,197 6,859,592 Total current liabilities 10,218,665 10,290,454 Other long-term liabilities 760,574 1,549,692 Notes payable, net 2,746,419 3,124,827 Operating lease liabilities 1,281,804 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 297,715 297,890 Deferred revenue, net 3,615,556 2,506,898 Total liabilities 18,920,733 17,769,761 Commitments and contingencies



Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 10,523,748 9,756,706 Total stockholders' deficit (13,622,004) (11,553,796) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 15,822,477 $ 15,972,671

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue:







Product revenue $ 1,470,430 $ 983,645 $ 3,216,214 $ 2,917,589 Support and services revenue 2,528,959 3,027,936 5,276,153 6,087,941 Total revenue 3,999,389 4,011,581 8,492,367 9,005,530 Cost of revenue:







Product 755,796 39,740 835,470 65,890 Support and service 537,105 590,309 1,107,590 1,319,197 Total cost of revenue 1,292,901 630,049 1,943,060 1,385,087 Gross profit $ 2,706,488 $ 3,381,532 $ 6,549,307 $ 7,620,443 Operating expenses: Research and development costs 764,276 928,097 1,720,847 1,932,795 Selling and marketing 1,296,909 872,109 2,369,347 2,065,659 General and administrative 1,397,886 1,451,884 2,826,085 3,106,824 Restructuring costs 202,679 809,245 360,372 635,982 Total operating expenses 3,661,750 4,061,335 7,276,651 7,741,260 Operating income (loss) (955,262) (679,803) (727,344) (120,817) Interest and other loss, net (80,217) (323,750) (345,456) (313,420) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,035,479) (1,003,553) (1,072,800) (434,237) Income tax expense 136,244 551 223,830 62,990 Net income (loss) $ (1,171,723) $ (1,004,104) $ (1,296,630) $ (497,227) Less: Accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock

dividends 256,553 214,963 503,580 458,130 Less: Deemed dividend on Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock — — — 2,269,042 Less: Accretion to redemption value of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 134,223 77,645 263,462 115,750 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,562,499) $ (1,296,712) $ (2,063,672) $ (3,340,149) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common

stockholders $ (0.27) $ (1.54) $ (0.35) $ (5.17) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.27) $ (1.54) $ (0.35) $ (5.17) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 5,879,225 844,482 5,875,907 646,163 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 5,879,225 844,482 5,875,907 646,163

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (955,262) $ (679,803) $ (727,344) $ (120,817) Non-cash stock option expense (1) 16,231 29,519 $ 25,482 $ 6,624 Restructuring costs (benefit) (3) 202,679 809,245 360,372 635,982 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (736,352) $ 158,961 $ (341,490) $ 521,789









GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,562,499) $ (1,296,712) $ (2,063,672) $ (3,340,149) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 16,231 29,519 25,482 6,624 Restructuring costs (benefit) (3) 202,679 809,245 360,372 635,982 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 390,776 292,608 767,042 2,842,922 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (952,813) $ (165,340) $ (910,776) $ 145,379









GAAP gross margin 68 % 84 % 77 % 85 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 68 % 84 % 77 % 85 %









GAAP gross margin - Product 49 % 96 % 74 % 98 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Product 49 % 96 % 74 % 98 %









GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 79 % 81 % 79 % 78 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 79 % 81 % 79 % 78 %









GAAP operating margin (24%) (17%) (9%) (1%) Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0% 1% —% —% Restructuring costs (3) 5% 20% 4% 7% Non-GAAP operating margin (19%) 4% (5%) 6%









GAAP Basic EPS $ (0.27) $ (1.54) $ (0.35) $ (5.17) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.01 Restructuring costs (3) 0.04 0.96 0.06 0.98 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.07 0.35 0.13 4.40 Non-GAAP Basic EPS $ (0.16) $ (0.20) $ (0.16) $ 0.22









GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.27) $ (1.54) $ (0.35) $ (5.17) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.01 Restructuring costs (3) 0.04 0.96 0.06 0.98 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.07 0.35 0.13 4.40 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.16) $ (0.20) $ (0.16) $ 0.04









Weighted average basic shares outstanding (GAAP and Non- GAAP) 5,879,225 844,482 5,875,907 646,163 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 5,879,225 844,482 5,875,907 646,163 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) 5,879,225 844,482 5,875,907 3,685,463



















Footnotes:







(1) Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation charges as follows:















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Cost of revenue - Support and Service $ 449 $ 4,875

2,042 13,575 Research and development costs 861 18,744

5,606 41,350 Selling and marketing 1,248 4,525

3,658 12,457 General and administrative 13,673 1,375

14,176 (60,758) Total non-cash stock based compensation expense $ 16,231 $ 29,519

$ 25,482 $ 6,624





(2) Represents the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense recognized, net of related income tax effects. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the tax expense for both GAAP and Non-GAAP basis approximate the same amount.



(3) Represents restructuring costs which were incurred during each respective period presented.



(4) Represents the effects of the accretion to redemption value of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend on Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock.

