FalconStor Software Hosts Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Webcast Presentation And Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC) will announce financial results for the fourth quarter 2019, ending December 31, 2019 after the close of the market on Thursday, March 12, 2020. FalconStor will host a webcast presentation and conference call at 3:30 PM CDT to discuss the results. In conjunction with the conference call, FalconStor will also host a presentation on the internet.

WHO:

Todd Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer, FalconStor Brad Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer, FalconStor

WHEN:

Thursday, March 12, 2020

3:30 PM CDT

HOW:

Webcast and Presentation:

To participate in the webcast and presentation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser.

FALCONSTOR FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL TELECONFERENCE AND PRESENTATION

Conference Call:

Please dial the following if you would like to interact with and ask questions to FalconStor's hosts:

Toll Free: 1-800-367-2403

International: 1-334-777-6978

Conference ID: 9722775

REPLAY:

A conference call replay will be available beginning March 12th at 6:30 PM CDT through 6:30 PM CDT on March 19th. To listen to the replay of the call, dial:

Toll Free: 1-888-203-1112

International: 1-719-457-0820

Passcode: 9722775

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC ) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data – an organization's most precious asset – so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FalconStor® Data Mastery Platform, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use global data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor- and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.

FalconStor and FalconStor Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of FalconStor Software, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Links to websites or pages controlled by parties other than FalconStor are provided for the reader's convenience and information only. FalconStor does not incorporate into this release the information found at those links nor does FalconStor represent or warrant that any information found at those links is complete or accurate. Use of information obtained by following these links is at the reader's own risk.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information, contact:

Brad Wolfe

Chief Financial Officer FalconStor Software Inc.

investorrelations@falconstor.com

CONTACT US AROUND THE GLOBE

Corporate Headquarters Europe Headquarters Asia Headquarters 701 Brazos Street Rosa-Bavarese-Straße 3 Room 1571, NCI Tower, 12A Jianguomenwai Ave Suite 400 80639 Munich, Germany Chaoyang District Austin, Texas 78701 Tel: +49 (0) 89.41615321.10 Beijing, 100022 China Tel: +1.631.777.5188 salesemea@falconstor.com Tel: +86.400.120.6287 salesinfo@falconstor.com

salesasia@falconstor.com

