FalconStor Software Recognizes Gayadata as "FalconStor APAC Partner of the Year" And Expands Relationship with Exclusive Reseller and Distribution Agreement in South Korea

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), which provides the world's only hardware-agnostic software platform for comprehensive data management, today announced Gayadata as the FalconStor 2019 Asia Pacific Partner of the Year. The annual award recognizes FalconStor partners that demonstrate excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions with FalconStor technology.

This year, FalconStor acknowledged partners in four categories, celebrating the solution areas, industries, and sectors that use FalconStor technologies. FalconStor selected the Asia Pacific finalists and winner from nominations across the region based on the partner's commitment to customers, technology and innovation, impact on the market, and exemplary use of FalconStor technologies.

"We are excited to celebrate the winner of the FalconStor 2019 APAC Partner of the Year Award," said Carter McCrary, VP of Revenue at FalconStor. "This year the competition was very intense. As we reviewed the performance of all our Asia Pacific partners, it became clear that in the technology innovation category that one company not only exceeded all expectations but set a new standard of excellence for consistently delivering high-value solutions to their customers. I am pleased to award Man Jeong Ha and his team at Gayadata the "APAC Partner of the Year" award for 2019."

"It is an honor to be selected for this award," said Man Jeong Ha, CEO of Gayadata in South Korea. "We have been working closely with FalconStor since 2009 and have built a robust business with FalconStor technologies over the years. We look forward to our expanded relationship with FalconStor and our continuing opportunity to deliver innovative, high-value solutions to our customers throughout South Korea."

About Gayadata

Gayadata, established in 2009, is an award-winning IT technology designer and manufacturer, as well as a leading reseller of enterprise storage and data management solutions in South Korea. Gayadata focuses on managing corporate information as a critical asset and is creating new value and efficiencies by analyzing data based on ICT technologies and manages data storage consumption, security, disaster recovery, and remote management. The South Korea based Gayadata concentrates on facilitating profitability and efficiency by localizing storage technologies for domestic implementation. For more information, please visit www.gayadata.com.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data – an organization's most precious asset – so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FalconStor® Data Mastery Platform, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.

