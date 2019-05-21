FalconStor VTL Backup and Archive Solution Delivers 3X-6X Better Price/Performance than a Leading Competitor in New National Analyst Firm Report

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), which provides the world's only vendor-agnostic and cloud native software platform for modern, comprehensive, and easy-to-use storage and data management, announced today that FalconStor Virtual Tape Library (VTL), a backup and archive orchestration solution, has a price-performance of 3X-6X better than a leading competitor, according to new independent lab results performed in April 2019 by Evaluator Group, a national information management and data storage analyst firm.

FalconStor VTL is a vital tool in enterprise IT departments' data mastery arsenal. It enables them to modernize the backup and archive environment, save operational costs, and improve restore performance for rapid remote disaster recovery. FalconStor delivers single-node aggregate backup speeds of nearly 40TB/hour utilizing an industry standard 2-socket system, along with multiple fiber channel cards, back-end fiber channel attached storage for retention, and FalconStor VTL software.

The results of testing and analysis of FalconStor VTL by the Evaluator Group are:

Single-node backup speeds of nearly 40 TB/hour

Price/performance ratio of 3X-6X better than a leading competitor

Data protection that scales with additional CPU and I/O channels

Independent scaling of VTL processing, storage performance, and capacity

The detailed report is available on the FalconStor and Evaluator Group websites.

"Today's announcement reaffirms the FalconStor VTL position as the leading backup and orchestration solution in the market," said David Morris, FalconStor vice president of product. "Backup windows are getting harder to meet and data retention compliance requirements are becoming more strict and costly. FalconStor VTL is the most powerful and affordable solution available to help customers meet the most stringent backup windows, save costs by reducing capacity requirements by up to 95%, and unlock the cloud for long-term data retention and recovery."

"Sustained high throughput is critical to meeting backup windows with enterprises typically using multiple media servers to help transport backup data from the hundreds or thousands of source locations to the desired backup target systems," stated Evaluator Group authors Russ Fellows and Mohammed Rabin. "The performance of the tested FalconStor VTL was the highest performing single node system Evaluator Group is aware of to date at nearly 40 TB/hr. Additionally, with few observed architectural limitations, the FalconStor VTL should scale both performance and capacity by adding additional resources."

The FalconStor VTL architecture enables scalability by utilizing each additional CPU core available within a system. FalconStor solutions also offer flexibility during initial deployment and future upgrades. Customers can modernize their backup environments while leveraging existing investments and taking advantage of the cost-effectiveness of the cloud.

Leveraging the Cloud to Modernize Backup Environments

FalconStor also announced today that customers can now backup to cloud targets on the Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) as well as on Amazon AWS S3 and Glacier. IT departments have been increasingly adopting object storage as a storage tier. With FalconStor VTL, customers can now leverage the cloud to achieve low-cost archive that is encrypted for protection and managed by the local VTL software.

FalconStor has made ease-of-use a priority, enabling IT pros to set up policies on virtual tape libraries to automatically migrate tape data when a tape is ejected to the virtual vault after backup. Customers are able to "set it and forget it" and eliminate the need to ship and store physical tapes offsite as they take advantage of long-term, low-cost data retention and recovery in the cloud.

Integration with FalconStor Data Mastery Platform

FalconStor also announced the availability of key FalconStor VTL features in the central management console of FalconStor Data Mastery Platform (FDMP), its flagship vendor-agnostic storage and data management solution. Through this single pane of glass, customers can now orchestrate multiple FalconStor VTL backup and archive tasks, including object storage management, deduplication policy monitoring, physical device management, and server administration.

Today's announcements further demonstrate FalconStor leadership in helping enterprise customers modernize and orchestrate their backups across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Whether a customer is modernizing an existing backup system or implementing a new one, FalconStor VTL makes the process faster and smoother with enterprise-level performance, scalability, and flexibility, at a proven better value.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data – an organization's most precious asset – so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FalconStor® Data Mastery Platform, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.

For more information, contact:

Teresa de Onis, Sr. Director Global Marketing

FalconStor Software Inc.

teresa.deonis@falconstor.com

Dan Greenfield

Media | Analyst Relations

dan.greenfield@falconstor.com

SOURCE FalconStor Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.falconstor.com

