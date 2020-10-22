FalconX and Perot Jain Join Forces to Foster Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship

DALLAS and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX Inc. , a Silicon Valley-based B2B startup accelerator, and Perot Jain, L.P. , a Dallas-based early stage venture capital firm, recently announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. As part of the partnership, Perot Jain co-founder and managing partner, Anurag Jain, will join the FalconX Board, leveraging his expertise as an entrepreneur and investor. Together, they will build on the promise of helping start-up founders create successful companies by providing mentorship, funding, and access to corporate customers and partners in Silicon Valley, Texas, and the broader United States.

"Our partnership with Perot Jain adds a key node in a mesh of premium accelerators and consolidates our vision to scale and support a growing borderless entrepreneurship wave," said chief executive officer and co-founder of FalconX Murali Chirala. "We are delighted to have Anurag join our leadership team."

The partnership brings together Perot Jain's strong investment platform and extensive reach in the Texas start-up ecosystem with FalconX's incubation expertise and Silicon Valley facility to help support startups through their early stages. The program focuses on helping founders build strong, ethical, customer-focused companies by providing access to mentors, investors, and partners with a global perspective.

"The FalconX-Perot Jain partnership is a powerful combining force for entrepreneurs. FalconX's elaborate incubation program and experienced mentor group is uniquely complimentary to the Perot Jain investment thesis," said Jain. "We believe the partnership will create significant value for our portfolio, and we are looking forward to working with the team to create new opportunities for innovative start-ups."

Founded by nine serial entrepreneurs, FalconX works closely with startups across the U.S., India & Germany and the founders have invested in more than 200 startups as angel investors. Perot Jain was founded by long-time business partners, Ross Perot Jr. and Anurag Jain. While the firm has strong roots in Texas, Perot Jain has invested in over 40 startups across the U.S., Israel, Switzerland, and India.

About FalconX

FalconX Inc., is a Silicon Valley B2B startup accelerator focused on 'shaping global startups for success' through mentorship by serial entrepreneurs and seasoned executives. They have a platform of tactical support systems to help entrepreneurs focus on building IP, tuning G2M strategies while timing coordinated access to select CxOs at relevant corporations and investors for optimal results.

For more information, contact [email protected]

About Perot Jain

Perot Jain L.P is a Dallas-based early stage venture capital firm founded by long time business partners, Ross Perot Jr. and Anurag Jain in 2014. They have a multidisciplinary team with significant expertise as entrepreneurs, operators and advisors who have the unique ability to leverage their affiliated operating entities to accelerate growth for their 40+ company portfolio. The firm actively seeks investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, information technology, robotics and other exponential technologies solving problems in the mobility, supply chain, real estate and healthcare sectors.

For more information, contact Cindy Revol, Principal, Perot Jain LP at [email protected]

SOURCE Perot Jain; FalconX

Related Links

https://www.falconx.us

