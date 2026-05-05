FalconX and Sygnum Bank Partner to Bridge Regulated Banking and On-Chain Tokenized Credit

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, the leading institutional digital asset prime brokerage, today announced a landmark partnership with Sygnum Bank, a global digital asset banking group, to expand institutional participation in on-chain tokenized credit through a regulated banking gateway.

Through the collaboration, Sygnum Bank's institutional and private wealth clients will gain access to FalconX's on-chain structured credit facility - a tokenized, overcollateralized lending vehicle built on assets sourced from the FalconX lending ecosystem, designed to provide exposure to institutional digital asset credit potential and returns from institutional credit participation*.

The partnership represents a structural shift in how institutional credit is accessed in digital assets, combining the institutional standards of a regulated bank with the transparency and programmability of blockchain infrastructure.

Bridging Banking and Blockchain

Under this structure, Sygnum Bank will act as lender of record on behalf of its eligible clients, enabling them to participate in FalconX's credit facility through its regulated platform, Desygnate.

The facility leverages Pareto for on-chain credit infrastructure, M11 Credit as Administrative and Collateral Agent, and Keyring for compliance verification and access controls.

Together, the structure enables seamless participation in on-chain tokenized credit while leveraging institutional onboarding, AML, and governance standards.

Pioneering On-Chain Institutional Credit Facility

FalconX launched the first tokenized structured credit facility in digital assets, pioneering a new model for bringing fixed-income discipline to crypto markets.

The facility provides exposure to an institutional digital asset credit pool, where a FalconX special-purpose vehicle (SPV) extends overcollateralized credit to eligible counterparties. The structure is supported by real-time collateral monitoring, automated margin management, independent oversight from M11 Credit, and a bankruptcy-remote framework designed to separate investor capital from FalconX's corporate balance sheet.

"Tokenization is transforming institutional credit, and institutions are increasingly looking for structured, transparent ways to participate in digital asset lending markets," said Austin Reid, Global Head of Revenue and Business at FalconX. "This partnership expands the reach of on-chain institutional credit through a premier digital asset bank and establishes the blueprint for regulated adoption globally."

"We are proud to partner with FalconX to offer our clients access to institutional digital asset credit through the gateway of a regulated bank", said Fatmire Bekiri, Head Tokenization at Sygnum. "It is encouraging to see how rapidly financial markets are evolving on-chain, and we remain committed to supporting our clients as this new financial infrastructure develops."

Defining the Next Phase of Institutional Crypto Finance

The convergence of regulated financial institutions and on-chain infrastructure is accelerating. This partnership demonstrates how tokenized infrastructure can integrate directly into regulated financial systems - not as a parallel ecosystem, but as an extension of it.

By embedding institutional credit into trusted banking channels, FalconX is advancing its vision of making on-chain credit a foundational pillar of institutional digital asset markets.

*Participants may receive distributions derived from participatory interests in the facility corresponding to amounts lent to the Borrower by the lender of record, subject to the terms of the facility and associated risks. Participation is subject to jurisdictional eligibility and is not available to U.S. persons or institutions. The Borrower is a ring-fenced special-purpose vehicle (SPV), for which Falcon Labs Ltd serves as the Collateral Manager.

Participation is limited to eligible Sygnum Bank clients and is subject to jurisdictional eligibility requirements. The facility is not available to U.S. persons or to individuals or entities located in, or organized under the laws of, restricted jurisdictions. Availability of products and services may vary based on jurisdiction and FalconX entity capabilities. For more information regarding the legal entities offering particular products or services, please refer to the disclosures available on our website or contact your Sygnum Bank representative.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage for the world's top institutions. We provide comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity and a full range of trading services. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

FalconX is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information, visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn.

About Sygnum Bank

Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. We empower professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. Our team enables this through our institutional-grade security, expert personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services.

In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi, Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein.

We believe that the future has heritage. Our crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that we call Future Finance. To learn more about how Sygnum's mission and values are shaping this digital asset ecosystem, please visit sygnum.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About M 11 Credit

Founded in 2021, M11 Credit brings fixed income opportunities to capital allocators and credit solutions to established (crypto-native) companies and DeFi protocols.

By leveraging our longstanding and deep industry relationships we provide insights in up-to-date pricing and collateralization trends through existing lending activity.

Our team of dedicated professionals has expertise in both off-chain and on-chain deal structuring and implementation of comprehensive covenants that go beyond standard industry documentation.

M11 Credit is part of the M11 Group, a global blockchain and crypto-native investment firm.

For more information, visit www.m11credit.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE FalconX