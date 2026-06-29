FalconX Receives MiCA Authorization, Expanding Regulated Institutional Digital Asset Services Across the European Union

Authorization expands regulated access to FalconX's global institutional trading, custody, and prime brokerage platform across the European Union and European Economic Area

MALTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, the leading institutional digital asset prime broker, today announced that FalconX Limited has received authorization under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

The authorization strengthens FalconX's ability to serve institutional clients across the European Economic Area through a unified regulatory framework, supporting trading, custody, and liquidity solutions across digital asset markets.

"Institutional markets run on trust, transparency, and well-defined rules. As digital assets become increasingly integrated into the global financial system, clients expect the same standards they rely on in traditional markets. MiCA represents an important step forward for the industry, and this authorization strengthens our ability to deliver regulated trading, custody, and liquidity solutions to clients across Europe," said Maruska Buttigieg Gili, Chief Compliance Officer (Europe) at FalconX.

FalconX serves more than 2,000 institutional clients globally, including many of the world's leading asset managers, hedge funds, banks, family offices, and digital asset firms. It has facilitated over $2.5 trillion in trading volume and originated more than $8 billion in institutional financing since inception.

The firm's regulatory footprint includes FalconX Bravo, Inc., the first CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on digital asset derivatives. The authorization also complements FalconX's recently announced acquisition of 21shares, further strengthening the firm's ability to support institutional clients and partners across Europe's digital asset ecosystem. Together, these milestones reflect FalconX's mission to bridge traditional financial markets and digital assets through institutional-grade infrastructure delivered within regulated market frameworks.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage for the world's top institutions. We provide comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity and a full range of trading services. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock. FalconX Bravo, Inc., a FalconX affiliate, was the first CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives.

FalconX is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn.

"FalconX" is a marketing name for FalconX Limited and its affiliates. Availability of products and services is subject to jurisdictional limitations and FalconX entity capabilities. For more information about which legal entities offer particular products and services, please see the disclosure on our public website, incorporated herein, or reach out to your relationship contact.

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