FalconX Acquires bloXroute to Accelerate the Future of Onchain Capital Markets

Acquisition brings together institutional trading, liquidity, and blockchain networking to power the next generation of onchain capital markets.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX today announced it has acquired bloXroute, a leader in blockchain trading and networking technology, to extend its platform in support of tokenized assets and onchain capital markets.

In 2026, FalconX expanded its client-facing trading business across oil, gold, silver, compute, and tokenized equities, broadening institutional access to a growing range of onchain markets. As more financial assets move onchain, institutions need infrastructure that supports 24/7 trading, capital efficiency, and risk management across markets. FalconX is building the platform for this new market structure.

By combining bloXroute's blockchain networking infrastructure with FalconX's institutional trading platform, the company will enhance the speed and efficiency of onchain execution while accelerating the development of new trading, financing, and prime brokerage capabilities. The acquisition also strengthens FalconX's ability to support institutional clients as tokenized markets continue to expand across traditional and digital assets.

"We believe the future of capital markets will be onchain," said Raghu Yarlagadda, CEO and Co-Founder of FalconX. "As onchain and traditional markets continue to converge, institutions will need a single platform built for both. bloXroute strengthens our platform and accelerates our ability to build the products and services institutions will rely on as markets evolve."

"As institutional activity moves onchain, connectivity becomes as important as execution and liquidity," said Uri Klarman, CEO and Co-Founder of bloXroute. "Joining FalconX allows us to build new trading and prime brokerage products that will benefit from FalconX's global distribution and regulatory infrastructure."

The acquisition advances FalconX's long-term strategy of building the infrastructure institutions need as financial markets become increasingly digital and interconnected. FalconX will continue investing in the capabilities that support tokenization and the continued evolution of onchain capital markets.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage for the world's top institutions. We provide comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity and a full range of trading services. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock. FalconX Bravo, Inc., a FalconX affiliate, was the first CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives.

FalconX is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn.

‍"FalconX" is a marketing name for the FalconX Group and its affiliates. Availability of products and services is subject to jurisdictional limitations and FalconX entity capabilities. For more information about which legal entities offer particular products and services, please see the disclosure on our public website, incorporated herein, or reach out to your relationship contact.

About bloXroute

Founded in 2017, bloXroute has built the industry's leading blockchain connectivity networks, enabling market participants to receive blockchain data and submit transactions with greater speed and reliability, and without leaking information before they execute. Its technology is used by market makers, trading firms, validators, builders, exchanges, and developers across all major blockchain ecosystems.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE FalconX