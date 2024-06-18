FalconX to be the First Custodian Supporting Avail Token Ahead of the Avail DA Mainnet Launch

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, the leading institutional digital asset prime broker, is excited to announce that it will be the first provider to offer custody support for $AVAIL. This collaboration comes ahead of Avail's highly anticipated Avail DA mainnet launch.

Through its custody solution, FalconX will provide institutional-grade custodial wallets to support Avail from day one. This allows institutional investors to engage with the Avail ecosystem immediately at launch.

"We are looking forward to partnering with FalconX, given their technical expertise and rapid support for the Avail token," said Anurag Arjun, Co-founder of Avail. "Their comprehensive prime services, including treasury management and custody solutions, combined with their dedication to our success, make FalconX a great partner for Avail."

Avail's modular blockchain architecture, consisting of Avail DA, the Data Availability (DA) layer, Avail Nexus, the interoperability layer, and Avail Fusion, the security network layer, aims to unify Web3 and optimize data availability (DA) for scalable and customizable applications.

"Our partnership with Avail aligns with our commitment to supporting protocols with our comprehensive prime services", said Ben Dapkiewicz, General Manager, Custody at FalconX. "By being the first to offer custody support for Avail, we leverage our full-service offering of market making, custody and treasury management to scale token projects and ensure a seamless, secure experience for our clients."

As the blockchain ecosystem continues to evolve, FalconX and Avail are at the forefront of developing solutions that address the pressing challenges of the industry. Avail is spearheading the unification of the web3 ecosystem through its Unification Layer, addressing critical challenges such as user fragmentation and scalability. FalconX leads the industry with one of the most comprehensive prime services offering in the digital assets space. Earlier this year, FalconX launched its custody services along with Prime Connect, an off-exchange solution designed to provide clients with secure, efficient, and flexible solutions for managing their digital assets.

About FalconX

FalconX is the largest digital assets prime brokerage for the world's leading institutions and the first CFTC registered cryptocurrency swap dealer. We provide the most comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

FalconX Custody is an institutional-grade, regulated custody solution for digital assets that seamlessly integrates with the broader FalconX platform to enhance the trade lifecycle.

The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn .

About Avail

Avail is led by Polygon's former co-founder Anurag Arjun and is building a unification layer to solve rollup fragmentation at scale. Avail addresses this from first principles solving blockchain scalability with Avail DA, a foundational DA layer that implements the same technology planned for Ethereum's danksharding roadmap, including KZG Commitments and Data Availability Sampling (DAS). Avail Nexus addresses growing fragmentation concerns with permissionless interoperability, leveraging proof aggregation on Avail's scalable DA layer. Avail's security is then reinforced with multi-asset staking through Avail Fusion. Start your unification journey today at availproject.org .

