Falfurrias Capital Partners Announces Growth Investment in Executive Platforms

Falfurrias Capital Partners and Executive Platforms will enter into a strategic partnership for expansion across new markets and capabilities 

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP), a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, today announced its investment in Executive Platforms, the leading curator of forums for senior leaders in businesses and organizations.

Founded in 2014, Executive Platforms builds world-class forums to facilitate the sharing of ideas among the senior leadership of businesses and organizations with common objectives, interests, and challenges. Their curated experiences bring key decision-makers and industry leaders together to share insights and expertise and challenge each other to reshape the future of their industries.

Ted Stefanidis, Nick Cheslow, and John Ratnayake will continue to lead Executive Platforms, with Falfurrias Capital Partners' Joe Price, Geordie Pierson, and Alexander Jutkowitz all joining the company board.

"There is great demand for the access and opportunities that only forums like Executive Platforms can provide," said Geordie Pierson, Falfurrias Capital Partners. "We are thrilled to embark on a strategic partnership with the Executive Platforms team, building on their current offerings while also creating additional, complementary engagement opportunities for this distinguished group of business leaders."

"Over the past decade, we've built a trusted platform for today's most senior executives to network, learn, and grow," said Ted Stefanidis, Managing Director, Executive Platforms. "We continue to search for new ways to deepen our offerings and serve the market more widely. Falfurrias Capital Partners is the right strategic partner to optimize how we approach both organic growth and possible acquisitions to achieve those goals."

"Executive Platforms' success speaks to the power of convening as a means of driving business innovation," said Alexander Jutkowitz, Falfurrias Capital Partners. "The combination of their audiences and sponsors offers tremendous potential to strengthen connections across diverse forums, physical and digital."

JEGI CLARITY, a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries, represented Executive Platforms in this transaction. K&L Gates LLP and Goodmans LLP served as legal advisors for Falfurrias Capital Partners.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds and invests in growing, middle market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. Falfurrias Capital Partners employs a proprietary, research-based process called "Industry First'' to identify markets with durable growth trends, construct a thesis based on research findings, and partner with management teams and companies to create strategic value. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.

About Executive Platforms

Executive Platforms builds world-class business forums to facilitate the sharing of ideas among senior leaders of global organizations with shared interests and challenges. Drawing upon decades of experience, Executive Platforms identify universal issues and opportunities to connect leaders across different industry sectors to bring the right people together. Executive Platforms elevates these conversations and provides our stakeholders with a trusted platform to network, learn, knowledge share and benchmark to advance their both organizations and industries as a whole. For more information, visit www.executiveplatforms.com

