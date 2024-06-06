Falfurrias Capital Partners Announces Investment in EDGE Industrial Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP), a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, today announced its investment in EDGE Industrial Technologies (EDGE), a leading producer of industrial machine knives, blades, punches, and related equipment. EDGE's brands – comprised of TGW International , Pearl Technologies , and Leverwood Knife Works – bring renowned expertise to various global markets, including packaging, food processing, converting, plastics, and printing.

EDGE was formed in 2018 by Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC (Blue Wolf) to combine TGW International, TGW Global, and Pearl Technologies. In 2021, EDGE acquired Leverwood Knife Works and doubled the company's previous production capacity. As EDGE undertakes a broadening range of customized industrial blade design projects, it remains committed to maintaining a tradition of excellence and prompt delivery to customers.

FCP's investment in EDGE will bring new food expertise to the organization. Sauer Brands CEO William Lovette, Pepsico's former EVP of Engineering and Supply Chain Bill Ladd, and FCP's Chip Johnson and Ken Walker will join EDGE's Board along with EDGE's current CEO, Robert Woodbury. Blue Wolf will also maintain an investment in the company and Board representation, with Aakash Patel continuing to serve. FCP has appointed Josh Slagle to serve as CEO. Josh brings valuable experience to the EDGE team after leading the Nutrition and Health division for SPX Flow.

"I am honored to join the highly talented EDGE team," said Josh Slagle. "As a driving force in the industry, EDGE has a long history of excellence in quality, technical expertise, and customer service. I am confident that we will build upon that legacy together and significantly expand EDGE's presence with customers across food processing, packaging, and other served markets. With the combination of EDGE's strong foundational capabilities and FCP's added support, the road ahead for the organization is extremely promising."

"Blue Wolf has been invested in EDGE's success and has helped the company grow, expand, and deepen its capabilities over the last several years," said Aakash Patel, EDGE board member and Partner at Blue Wolf. "Falfurrias Capital Partners has a wealth of experience that will be invaluable to the EDGE team, specifically in the food space, where the market continues to surge. With FCP's partnership and a continued focus on growth and new resources, EDGE is well-positioned for success."

"EDGE's commitment to world-class quality, precision, and innovation makes it an optimal platform for growth," said Ken Walker, Partner at FCP. "We look forward to reinforcing these capabilities and continuing their mission to provide industry-leading cutting solutions to a meaningful and growing customer base."

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds and invests in growing, middle market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. Falfurrias Capital Partners employs a proprietary, research-based process called "Industry First'' to identify markets with durable growth trends, construct a thesis based on research findings, and partner with management teams and companies to create strategic value. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

About EDGE Industrial Technologies

EDGE Industrial Technologies is comprised of three industry leading brands – TGW International, Pearl Technologies Inc., and Leverwood Knife Works. EDGE companies are leading producers of industrial machine knives and blades, industrial punches, and related equipment, for a variety of markets, including packaging, processing, converting, print, and general industrial applications. EDGE Industrial Technologies is a global leader in the manufacture of these products, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that focuses on value investments in middle market companies in the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm's integrated team of investment professionals and veteran operating executives work collaboratively to generate returns by driving transformational change using operational and strategic experience. Blue Wolf seeks to invest in businesses that have catalysts for value creation that involve organizational transformation, union or human capital issues, government presence, or the opportunity to use ESG-informed strategies. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com .

