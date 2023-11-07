Falfurrias Capital Partners Announces Investment in Synergy ECP

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Capital Partners today announced a platform investment in Synergy ECP, a provider of software engineering, cybersecurity and systems engineering services for the U.S. Intelligence Community and Defense Department. Synergy ECP leverages these capabilities to deliver essential support to a growing portfolio of National Security missions.

"Our partnership with Falfurrias will strengthen our ability to deliver vital, mission-critical services to our Intelligence Community customers," said Bruce Howard, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy ECP. "Synergy ECP has experienced incredible growth over the past few years, and this relationship with Falfurrias will further support our position as a trusted provider for our customers, and as an employer of choice in our community."

Bruce Howard, and other owners Dave Wisniewski and Chad Michael, will continue to lead Synergy ECP with Falfurrias Capital Partners' Marybeth Wootton, Joe Price and Grant Hundley all joining the Company board. Collectively, these professionals bring together a unique combination of government contracting expertise, operational support and direct, boots-on-the-ground experience with missions like those that Synergy ECP supports. 

"The Synergy ECP team has successfully supported key Intelligence Community missions for decades," said Marybeth Wootton. "We are thrilled to partner with them to advance their capabilities in Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), cybersecurity and data transport and analysis."

Wootton, who joined Falfurrias in 2022 as Executive Advisor, will become board chair and an advisor to Synergy ECP, drawing upon her 35 years of Federal technology experience with Novetta, Berico Technologies, BAE Systems, IBM and other leading technology and services businesses.

The deal creates a new investment platform for Falfurrias and is the second investment by the Charlotte-based private equity firm in support of its investment campaign targeting leading Federal technology and services businesses. The firm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds to partner with growing middle-market businesses. Both Synergy ECP and Falfurrias share a common legacy of service and support to National Security missions, and both organizations employ veterans of the military and Intelligence Community.

"We look forward to leveraging Falfurrias' deep operational resources alongside the Synergy ECP team as they grow their capabilities," said Hundley. "The business has built an incredible reputation and stayed ruthlessly focused on better serving their customers and employees. We aim to invest significant resources behind Synergy ECP, and it's a true privilege to partner with this business as we collectively strive to advance National Security through critical and innovative technical services and solutions."

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC served as financial advisor to Synergy ECP on the transaction, with Miles & Stockbridge providing legal counsel. Holland & Knight served as legal advisors to Falfurrias Capital Partners.

About Synergy ECP
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of cybersecurity, software and systems engineering and IT services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company leverages its expertise in data transport solutions, software and systems engineering, and other solutions to deliver critical and innovative capabilities to high-level decision makers that enhance our nation's security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners
Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment ﬁrm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The ﬁrm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds and invests in growing, middle market businesses in sectors where the ﬁrm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. Falfurrias Capital Partners employs a proprietary, research-based process called "Industry First" to identify markets with durable growth trends, construct a thesis based on research ﬁndings, and partner with management teams and companies to create strategic value. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.

 

