Falfurrias Capital Partners Invests in Training the Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP), a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, today announced it has invested in Training the Street (TTS), the world's leading provider of educational resources for today's financial professionals.

TTS prepares today's professionals and executives with the skills needed to advance and succeed in their careers through hands-on training courses in accounting, capital markets, financial modeling, and valuation. Whether online or in-person, TTS' experienced instructors incorporate a mix of live instruction, class collaboration, technical fundamentals, and real-world applications that bring finance theory to life.

For over 20 years, TTS has worked with top-tier corporations and educational institutions, with clients across global banks, investment banks, private equity firms, management consulting firms, and accounting firms. Founded by Scott Rostan and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., TTS courses are taught globally with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe. As part of the investment, FCP's Marc Oken, Joe Price, and Wilson Sullivan will serve as board members. Scott Rostan will continue to serve as CEO and will be a co-investor in the firm, as will the TTS leadership team.

"Without question, TTS is the market leader and industry standard in education for today's financial professionals," said Wilson Sullivan, Falfurrias Capital Partners. "We are excited to partner with Scott and his team to extend their lead through additional investments in content, technology, and marketing."

"Falfurrias identified training and education as an attractive market over a decade ago, and since that time, those secular forces have only accelerated," said Joe Price, Falfurrias Capital Partners. "We believe that TTS' team and capabilities, coupled with Falfurrias' resources, will fulfill the demands of the next generation of professionals and employers."

"By partnering with FCP, TTS will have access to increased capital to help our clients succeed in a fast-changing business and competitive environment. Our priorities will include investments to expand our technological capabilities, add talented team members with specific skills to enhance client service, and deepen our presence in international markets to keep pace with the demands of our global client base," said Scott Rostan, founder and CEO of Training the Street. "The goal of our partnership with FCP is to scale and build solutions to better serve a marketplace that is being transformed by technology and changing business needs. We'll serve those needs by investing in growth and strengthening our capabilities, while preserving the qualities that have been valued by our clients for more than 20 years."

About Training The Street

Training The Street (TTS) is the world's leading provider of courses in accounting, asset management, capital markets, financial modeling and corporate valuation training to investment banks, financial institutions, consulting firms, federal government agencies, law firms, business schools, and top colleges. With offices in the financial hubs across the U.S., as well as London, India and Hong Kong, TTS boasts a deep field of expert instructors and extensive practical experience. Currently, TTS is offering live and virtual training programs to interns and full-time hires at nearly 200 banks and corporate businesses, including Wall Street's 10 largest banks. Additionally, TTS leads workshops at more than 100 academic clients, including the top business schools globally. For more information, please visit www.trainingthestreet.com .

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised approximately $1.0 billion across four funds and invests in growing, middle market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. Falfurrias Capital Partners employs a proprietary, research based process called "Industry First" to identify markets with durable growth trends, construct a thesis based on research findings, and partner with management teams and companies to create strategic value. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com .

SOURCE Falfurrias Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.falfurriascapital.com

