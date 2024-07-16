Falkbuilt Philadelphia: Revolutionizing Construction with Sustainable Innovation

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falkbuilt Philadelphia is thrilled to announce its official entry into the Philadelphia market, bringing a groundbreaking solution to the construction industry with its innovative and sustainable prefabricated walls. Locally owned and founded in 2022, Falkbuilt Philadelphia is set to transform the way buildings are constructed, offering eco-friendly and efficient solutions that significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

Sustainability at the Core

With nearly half of landfill waste coming from construction, Falkbuilt Philadelphia is committed to making a difference. Their prefabricated walls generate virtually zero waste, drastically cutting down on the environmental footprint of construction projects. These walls also produce 70% less carbon emissions compared to other prefabricated solutions, aligning with Philadelphia's goals to become the greenest in the nation.

Efficiency and Innovation

Falkbuilt Philadelphia's clean build technology, powered by the company's proprietary technology, Echo, a next-generation cloud-based platform, offers significant advantages over traditional construction methods. Prefabricated walls require 75% less labor, reducing both time and costs for developers. Construction timelines are shortened by 30-50%, enabling faster project completion without compromising quality. Additionally, the clean build process ensures minimal dust and a safer work environment, setting a new standard in the industry.

Proven Success and Future Growth

In just two years, Falkbuilt Philadelphia has completed over 40 projects and established a presence in multiple markets, including corporate, retail, and healthcare sectors. The company's products, which include solid and glass walls, doors, millwork, and office pods, can be found in numerous corporate offices of Fortune 500 companies like SAP, Chubb, DLL, Exelon, Campbell's, and Lockton. Recently, Falkbuilt Philadelphia expanded into the healthcare sector with a state-of-the-art eye clinic in Pennsylvania.

Leadership and Recognition

Peggy Kelly, the owner of Falkbuilt Philadelphia, has been recognized by the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Greater Philadelphia with the 2023 Entrepreneurship Award for her outstanding leadership and contributions to the industry. Under her guidance, Falkbuilt Philadelphia has become one of the top 10 Falkbuilt branches globally, out of 126 branches.

Commitment to Diversity

Falkbuilt Philadelphia is proud to be 100% woman and minority-owned, with a diverse team that supports its mission of innovation and sustainability.

For more information about Falkbuilt Philadelphia and its sustainable prefabricated wall solutions, please visit https://falkbuilt.com/contact/branches/philadelphia-branch/ or contact Peggy Kelly at [email protected].

