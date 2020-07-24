Falkirk Center For Faith And Liberty, Former U.S. Rep. Dave Brat Host Freedom Summit Live

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty and former U.S. Rep Dave Brat announced that it will host its first-ever Freedom Summit, an action conference to preserve and restore the rule of law, free-market economics, and Judeo-Christian principles, on July 27 and 28 in Washington, D.C. The summit will be available for virtual access via live stream. A press conference featuring members of the U.S. House Conservative Caucus will be conducted at 4:00 pm EDT on Monday, July 27.

WHO: Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, Former U.S. Rep Dave Brat

National leaders and policymakers



WHAT: Freedom Summit, an action conference to preserve and restore the rule of law,

free-market economics, and Judeo-Christian principles in America



WHERE: Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C.

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C.



WHEN: Monday, July 27, 2020

Panel discussions, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Freedom Caucus Press Conference, 4:00 PM





Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Panel discussions, 1:00 PM – 5:45 PM

DETAILS:

Summit moderators and participants will include White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro; Senators Tom Cotton, Marsha Blackburn, and Ted Cruz; members of the House Conservative Caucus; and scholars from various policy centers.

The invitation-only summit will feature national leaders and policymakers in panel discussions, including the U.S. Response to China, Halting the Radicalization of America, America's Information War, Neo-Marxist Indoctrination on Campus, Weaponized Investing with Biblical Principles, The Existential Stakes for America in 2020 Elections, Post-Pandemic Relations With and Against China, and The Spiritual Foundation of America.

INSTRUCTIONS:

To live stream the Freedom Summit, go online to: Falkirk Center Freedom Summit 2020 - Jul 27-28, 12-5pm EDT OR watch on America's Voice News streaming live at https://americasvoice.news, and broadcast on Dish Network Channel 219 and Pluto TV Channel 247.

Seating at the Freedom Summit is extremely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. To request an exclusive invitation on a first-come first-served basis, send an e-mail to [email protected].

