Falkonry wins contract from US Air Force as part of the STRATFI program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falkonry Inc., the innovation leader in operational AI, today announced it has been awarded a strategic expansion contract by the Air Force innovation hub (AFWERX) as part of the Strategic Financing (STRATFI) program. This award, made to a select few startups, represents the strategic fit of Falkonry's products and the Air Force's core strategic pillar of rapid, effective decision making. It is also proof of the broadening of Falkonry's operational AI adoption within the Department of Defense (DoD).

According to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, Will Roper, who announced the STRATFI program earlier this year in March, STRATFI contracts represent a strategic investment in the future of the nation. "If we're not working with the best innovators in the world, then we will lose the technology advantage that we have. Getting this right is not just innovation, it is imperative."

As part of achieving this recognition, Falkonry had to demonstrate that its predictive operations and pattern detection capabilities were leading to real benefits within the Defense community. Endorsement from the Air Combat Command (ACC) based on work Falkonry has done with the Joint Warfare Analysis Center (JWAC) was one key part of securing this honor.

"Falkonry's machine learning approach to mining ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) has proven invaluable in carrying out our mission. We are pleased to continue our relationship and look forward to wider deployment," said Laura Stuart, JWAC R&D Project Manager. Another important milestone was confirmation from the Program Executive Office (PEO) Digital asserting significant interest within the Air Force community.

With this award, Falkonry has expanded its footprint within the Air Force and a cohort of DoD organizations with similar operational mission challenges such as JWAC. Foremost among them is the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (AF DCGS), the Air Force's primary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance collection, processing, exploitation analysis and dissemination system. According to Scott Mangrum, C2ISR Division Chief Engineer, "The AF DCGS program is eager to bring Falkonry's operational AI technology into the weapon system to provide actionable insights into our critical mission data. We look forward to enhancing our mission effectiveness by leveraging their system."

"Falkonry is building the core intelligence engine for critical operations in every industrial aspect of our society. We provide the same artificial intelligence to our defense customers such as USAF and JWAC as we provide to our commercial customers such as Ternium and Siemens," said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry. "Multi-purpose Industry 4.0 technology that benefits manufacturing, defense, and intelligence reduces risks and costs for all parties involved in innovation and its adoption."

About Falkonry

Falkonry enables predictive operational excellence for manufacturing and defense organizations by detecting and predicting events before they impact operations. By applying AI on real-time operational data from plants and field systems, Falkonry solutions deliver significant improvement in production uptime, quality and yield without requiring data scientists or data engineers. Falkonry products easily scale across the enterprise either on-premises, in the cloud or at the edge, and are optimized to run on major cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure and AWS. For more information on Falkonry predictive operations, please visit www.falkonry.com

