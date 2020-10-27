Fall 2020 First Look Transfer Patterns Show More Students Moving From Community Colleges to Four-Year Colleges; Fewer Transfers Otherwise

"The pandemic seems to be affecting students mainly by keeping them out of college..." Tweet this

"The pandemic seems to be affecting students mainly by keeping them out of college, not by driving them to change colleges," said Doug Shapiro, Executive Director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. "Fewer students are enrolling as freshmen and fewer are returning from stop-outs, and despite fears that many would be forced to transfer to lower-cost or closer-to-home options, student mobility overall appears constrained."

The COVID-19 Transfer, Mobility, and Progress Report findings include:

This first look challenges recent predictions about the likely effects of the pandemic, such as an anticipated influx of four-year college students transferring into community colleges. There is little evidence of an expected increase in the challenges facing students seeking to transfer upward from a community college.

The overall transfer enrollment is down 4.7% from last fall, declining slightly more steeply than the number of undergraduate students generally. Each transfer pathway, however, responded differently. The number of reverse transfers fell far more (-18.4%), along with summer swirlers (-10.8%) and lateral transfers (-8.3%), while upward transfers unexpectedly increased (+2.6%).

The growth in upward transfers is led by continuing students, those who maintained enrollment since the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of continuing upward transfer students without first finishing an associate degree increased from last fall; upward transfers who crossed state lines also increased. Furthermore, returning students, those who had a stop-out prior to the outbreak, are less likely to come back at all this fall, and less than half of those who returned transferred.

The Research Center's COVID-19 Transfer, Mobility, and Progress Report series, with support from Ascendium Education Group and the ECMC Foundation, will identify changes in student transfer pathways that are attributable to the pandemic by using historical data as the pre-pandemic baseline and the Clearinghouse's current enrollment data. By making transfer data and insights accessible online for free, the Research Center will enable schools, institutions, organizations, and policymakers to better adapt and serve students, particularly those from the most vulnerable populations, during the pandemic and beyond.

The next updates (with dates subject to change) to the COVID-19 Transfer, Mobility, and Progress Report are:

End of Term Report: Dec. 21, 2020 , Representing Fall 2020

, Representing Fall 2020 First-Look of Term Report: March 2021 , Representing Spring 2021

, Representing Spring 2021 End of Term Report: May 2021 , Representing Spring 2021

, Representing Spring 2021 Special Report: Summer 2021, Representing Academic Year 2020-21

First-Look of Term Report: Oct. 2021 , Representing Fall 2021

, Representing Fall 2021 End of Term Report: Dec 2021 , Representing Fall 2021

, Representing Fall 2021 End of Term Report: May 2022 , Representing Spring 2022

, Representing Spring 2022 Special Report: Summer 2022, Topic TBD

