Fall Aboard! Seasonal Favorites Return with Autumn

Apples, sunflower fields, wineries, pumpkin patches, and more provide endless fall fun and photos ops across Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial change of seasons in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota Grown members across the state are ready to welcome fall fun enthusiasts. This autumn, Minnesotans can embrace all the season has to offer with a wide variety of activities and treats for all ages.

"Fall is an incredible time in Minnesota, and there is something for everyone to enjoy throughout the season," said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for the Department of Agriculture's Minnesota Grown program. "Farm experiences like visits to apple orchards, sunflower fields, corn mazes, wineries, cideries, and pumpkin patches provide the perfect backdrop for making memories with family and friends while supporting producers and experiencing Minnesota's agricultural traditions old and new."

Apple season is already underway, with early season varieties such as First Kiss®, SweeTango®, and Zestar!®, available now. Minnesota's most famous apple, the Honeycrisp, develops a superior flavor and texture when grown in the cool temperatures of Minnesota autumn nights, so look for Honeycrisps from local orchards beginning in mid-September.

"Beyond on-farm experiences, autumn provides a bounty of goods from the harvest," Wandrei said. "Minnesotans can find local produce, flowers, baked goods, cheese, meats, and more at farmers' markets and their grocery stores by looking for the Minnesota Grown logo. Choosing local supports our neighbors and the economy, all while enjoying fresh, delicious food, and beautiful, seasonal décor – everyone wins when choosing local."

For over 40 years, Minnesota Grown has helped connect customers with local farmers. The Minnesota Grown Directory includes more than 1,000 member farms, farmers' markets, and producers statewide. Find fall fun near you at MinnesotaGrown.com and look for the Minnesota Grown logo wherever you shop.

ABOUT MINNESOTA GROWN

The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of agricultural products. Created in the 1980s by specialty crop growers to differentiate their products, the program is a trusted resource to connect producers and consumers. Minnesota Grown maintains the online Minnesota Grown Directory, which connects Minnesotans directly to farmers, farmers' markets, and other producers. For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

