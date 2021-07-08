Fall Asleep Faster with Country Life Vitamins' Latest Launch: Melatonin 10mg, Magnesium, Zinc & Vitamin C

Melatonin is one of the most widely consumed supplements in the United States. With that in mind, the team at Country Life Vitamins set out to create a formula that could be easily identified and seamlessly integrated into everyday life, with even more health benefits that go beyond the typical melatonin supplement. Available in convenient blister packs for easy, on-the-go consumption, Melatonin 10mg can be taken anywhere to help regulate and maintain healthy sleep. Taking Melatonin 10mg once daily before bed helps improve the ability to fall asleep faster. With the addition of antioxidants like Magnesium, Zinc and Vitamin C, this formula also supports the immune system, helps calm a busy mind and helps to relax muscles--all which help keep the body feeling strong and ready to take on the day.

"Quality sleep greatly impacts overall physical and mental health," said Dr. Audrey Ross, Senior National Educator at Country Life Vitamins. "This particular formula is not only designed to improve sleep but also helps address and support other key health functions like the immune system, mental health and physical recovery. It's truly an all-in-one supplement that helps recharge and refuel the entire body during the sleep cycle," added Ross.

Melatonin 10mg, Magnesium, Zinc & Vitamin C joins Country Life's robust line of sleep supplements including Stress Shield Nighttime, Gut Connection Sleep Balance, GABA Relaxer and Melatonin 1mg and 3mg. Beyond offering multi-functional supplements with proven results, Country Life Vitamins believes in creating products that their customers can trust, which is why Melatonin 10mg is certified Gluten-Free and Vegan.

Melatonin 10mg, Magnesium, Zinc & Vitamin C is now available on countrylifevitamins.com for $14.99/60 day supply (Melatonin 10mg - with Magnesium, Zinc and Vitamin C (60 capsules) - Country Life Vitamins). For more information, visit @countrylifevitamins .

About Country Life Vitamins

Country Life Vitamins has been dedicated to providing consumers with nutritional and lifestyle products for 50 years. With the goal of empowering individuals on their personal journeys, the team at Country Life Vitamins has made it their mission to offer the supplementation necessary to live a more fulfilling life. For decades, Country Life Vitamins has been a leading source for wellness education and a trusted shop for natural products that are ethically made with the highest quality raw ingredients and proud to be backed by the B-Corp standard. From multi-vitamins and minerals to fitness optimization and skincare, Country Life Vitamins celebrates inclusivity, individuality and ultimately provides consumers with the tools and encouragement to power their greatness in all facets of life.

