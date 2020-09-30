FALL BACK TO A SAFE AUTUMN SEASON IN AND AROUND YOUR HOME
LIFESTYLE EXPERT SHARES HIS CHECKLIST FOR SAFETY THIS FALL
Sep 30, 2020, 10:53 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fall season approaches, many families are readying their homes for routine safety checks and home maintenance. Whether you're maintaining fire prevention units, updating security systems or planning a home improvement project, our lifestyle and home decor expert Martin Amado is on hand with the latest tips for fall safety. Keeping just a few simple precautions in mind and staying aware will help you and your family enjoy the new season!
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8756851-fall-season-safety-tips/
- BE READY FOR THE UNEXPECTED: With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire. For Fire Prevention Month this October, now is the perfect time to enhance your home's safety by having working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on every level and in every bedroom, and to take additional safety measures to help ensure you are prepared. Consider installing alarms with sealed 10-year batteries like this First Alert 10-Year Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm which features a sealed, 10-year battery that eliminates the need to replace the batteries for the life of the alarm.
- PLAN AHEAD FOR FIRE SAFETY: Fall is great time of year to revisit your family fire safety plan. Go over your escape routes and roles in case of a fire or gas leak in your home. Be sure to check and replace fire extinguishers that may have expired. Help to protect your loved ones from the threat of a fire by incorporating a fire extinguisher into your overall home safety plan. Keep a fire extinguisher on every level of the home, including in the kitchen, garage, laundry room and near the bedrooms. Consider equipping your home with the First Alert HOME1 Fire Extinguisher. It is ideal to use in any household location and can even be recharged by a certified professional if used. Both are available for purchase at your local Lowe's.
- CREATE AMBIANCE IN A SAFE ENVIRONMENT: Candles are a great way to give a room that cozy ambiance, however when not handled properly they can also cause fires. Never leave candles burning if you go out or go to sleep, and always keep your candles away from pets and kids. You can also opt for battery-powered candles which are safe and also give off that warm autumn glow.
- SAFE YARD WORK IS KEY: Fall and yard work go hand in hand! When completing an outdoor project be sure your ladder is positioned on a flat surface and always wear appropriate footwear when climbing a ladder to avoid slipping.
- STAY COZY AND SAFE: Whether you have central heat, are using a space heater or a fireplace, be sure your heating devices are in good working order and in a safe spot. Have central heating systems cleaned and inspected each year. Make sure that any space heaters are surrounded by at least three feet of empty space. If you have a fireplace always use screens to keep sparks and fire debris inside the fireplace.
For more on fall safety, please visit betterstuffforlife.com.
SOURCE MultiVu