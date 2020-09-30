FALL BACK TO A SAFE AUTUMN SEASON IN AND AROUND YOUR HOME

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fall season approaches, many families are readying their homes for routine safety checks and home maintenance. Whether you're maintaining fire prevention units, updating security systems or planning a home improvement project, our lifestyle and home decor expert Martin Amado is on hand with the latest tips for fall safety. Keeping just a few simple precautions in mind and staying aware will help you and your family enjoy the new season!