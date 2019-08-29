Fall Basketball is a Slam Dunk with the Greenwich Stars

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Stars announced today that their Fall basketball season will begin the week of September 3. Free Tryouts for the Greenwich Stars Fall Travel basketball teams are on September 3, 4 and 7 at Carmel Academy in Greenwich, CT. Teams are for Boys and Girls Ages 6-17 from all towns. There are 2-4 teams per age. The Fall season is from September 3 – November 10. The tryout schedule and further information is available at: www.GreenwichStars.com The Greenwich Stars basketball locations are in Greenwich, CT and Hartsdale, NY.

Greenwich Stars Basketball

The Greenwich Stars are the most popular and successful youth basketball organization in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT. They have won (5) Zero Gravity National Championships. "The growth of the Greenwich Stars has been phenomenal. 10 years ago, the Greenwich Stars began with 9 kids and 1 team. In 2019, over 1820 boys and girls from 38 towns in New York and Connecticut played basketball on our teams, and in our leagues, clinics and programs," said John Raybin, President and General Manager of the Greenwich Stars. "We have teams and programs for every type of player. The Greenwich Stars are more than just a basketball organization. Our mentoring programs and special needs classes are for young people who need extra assistance and support. 38% of our players are on scholarship and our coaches volunteer their time in schools and communities to help make a difference in young people's lives. Our coaches are professional coaches. We have no parent coaches and there's no politics."

The Greenwich Stars have Fall and Winter Travel Basketball Teams, Spring AAU teams and a Summer basketball camp. Basketball leagues, clinics and private instruction are conducted 12 months a year. Scholarships are available. Further information is available at: www.GreenwichStars.com or email Cathy Hill at: info@greenwichstars.com

