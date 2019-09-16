NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is the perfect time to give home décor a makeover – and why not start with the outdated or worn-looking sofa? FinerFiber, a new home essentials and linen company based in Brooklyn, has the affordable and timeless solution – the just launched Velvet Strapless Slipcover.

Fall Décor Makeover: New Linen Company FinerFiber Launches Quality Velvet Slipcovers at Affordable Prices Fall Décor Makeover: New Linen Company FinerFiber Launches Quality Velvet Slipcovers at Affordable Prices

Traditional slipcovers of an earlier generation are long gone, yet many people still think of slipcovers as sloppy, unfunctional pieces of fabric grandparents used to cover sofas. With FinerFiber's new gray Velvet Strapless Slipcover, sofas are transformed into timeless, modern and sophisticated pieces of furniture. Made from high-quality materials, the ultra-soft velvet slipcover is as comfortable to sit on, as it is beautiful to look at.

FinerFiber's new slipcovers are a simple, inexpensive way to add style to living rooms, family rooms, apartments, and any place that needs a quick, affordable makeover. With a neutral color of gray, it is easier than ever to make well-loved furniture look new, change the design of a room, and even protect upholstered furniture from stains and spills. Finer Fiber slipcovers are perfect for families with small children and homes with pets, protecting furniture from spills, stains, tears, fur and daily wear.

The strapless covers easily stretch to fit any standard sofa. With anti-slip foam strips, the velvet slipcover can easily be tucked in and secured for a tight, wrinkle-free and tailored fit. Plus, the elasticized bottom secures the slipcover in place to prevent it from moving.

Maintenance is also no-hassle and no more trips to the dry cleaners. Even with the high-quality velvet, FinerFiber slipcovers are machine washable and can also be put in the dryer. Plus, if anything happens to the slipcovers, FinerFiber stands behind their product by offering a lifetime satisfaction guarantee and will replace any slipcover with a completely new set.

FinerFiber recently launched by Mark Franklin, started the company based on a true appreciation for finer linens. Personally faced with the challenge of finding high-quality linens that did not drain the bank account, he took matters into his own hands. FinerFiber offers the best quality linens at affordable prices. In addition to the Velvet Strapless Slipcovers, FinerFiber also sells 100 percent Goose Down duvets, starting at only $99 for a twin.

FinerFiber Velvet Slipcovers will be available starting in September 16,2019 online at FiberFiber.com and on Amazon for $39.99. Plus, for a limited time, Finer Fiber is also including two complimentary pillows and covers with every slipcover purchase.

For more details, visit FinerFiber.com.

Contact:

Mark

718-569-8271

SOURCE FinerFiber