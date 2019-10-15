Fall for Design and Dependability with Coolpad Legacy S, Now at Boost Mobile

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile announced today that it will add Coolpad Legacy™ S to its lineup of feature-filled smartphones. Customers looking for beautiful design and everyday functionality can shop the device on BoostMobile.com for $59.99 (plus tax). For a limited time, consumers looking to make the switch can head into a Boost Mobile store and get the smartphone for free.1

Bringing thoughtful features and a meaningful design to customers, Coolpad Legacy S strives for an immersive media experience through the expansive 5.45-inch Full HD+ display, which makes it the perfect device for enjoying fall premieres on-the-go.

Sharing the best of the season is easy with the 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras. Additionally, this dependable device provides 17 hours of user entertainment with the 2,450mAh battery and reassures safety through the 2D facial unlock. At an affordable price and a great deal of features, Coolpad Legacy S is the must-have device to enhance your smartphone experience.

Through Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans customers can enjoy all of these features while saving money. For a limited time, customers who make the switch to Boost Mobile can get four lines with unlimited data, talk and text for only $25 per line per month. Plan features include:

Mobile hotspot per line.

Mobile-optimized streaming videos, gaming and music.

4G LTE high-speed data for most everything else.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, reaching over 300 million people, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Coolpad Americas

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics for the modern digital family that are inspired by innovation and purpose. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

1 Offer valid 10/15 – 11/18. Phone offer: While supplies last. Excludes tax. New customers only; requires eligible port and activation on eligible plans $50 or higher and unlimited family plans. Excludes ports from Sprint-related carriers. Select markets/retailers only (excludes boostmobile.com or national retailers). Limit one device/line. May not be combined with other device offers.

SOURCE Boost Mobile

Related Links

http://www.boostmobile.com

