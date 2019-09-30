Fall for the Boursin® Cheese New Seasonal Flavor – Apple Cinnamon

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for crisp fall weather and spice-filled flavors, Boursin® Apple Cinnamon Cheese is now available at your local grocery store for a limited time only.

Boursin's uniquely creamy, crumbly Gournay cheese and the comforting, classic flavors of apple & cinnamon come together to bring cheese lovers a delightfully indulgent option beginning this fall through the holiday. Whether at home by the fireside with friends or at a more formal holiday family gathering, Boursin Apple Cinnamon's versatility as a fruity pairing or sweet cheese plate addition is sure to elevate any occasion.

"Apple Cinnamon is the perfect fall addition to Boursin's existing flavors, offering another versatile option for guests to enjoy as the seasons change and consumers crave warming seasonal dishes," said Matt Barlow, brand director of Boursin. "Incorporate the warm autumnal flavor of Boursin Apple Cinnamon to sweet and savory dishes will impress guests at Thanksgiving, or any celebration big or small."

Make this fall and holiday season WOW-worthy by pairing Boursin Apple Cinnamon with your favorite savory crackers or fall fruit—a simple and elevated pair that friends and family will crave during the season and beyond. For more recipes and pairing suggestions visit boursin.com

Boursin Apple Cinnamon is sold in the deli section of major retailers nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons, and more through the holidays for the suggested retail price of $5.99.

About Boursin®:

Boursin® Cheese is one of the many popular brands from Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fromageries Bel. A family-owned cheese maker headquartered in Paris, France, Fromageries Bel produces more than thirty local and international cheese brands that are sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other USA favorites include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun, healthy snack portions to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

