FALL GETAWAY IDEAS IN TENNESSEE'S SMOKY MOUNTAINS

News provided by

SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

25 Sep, 2023, 16:40 ET

Sevierville, TN & The Smoky Mountains Delight with Harvest Fest Fun

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the air gets cooler and autumn color appears, the Smoky Mountains come to life with Harvest Fest activities - making Sevierville, Tennessee the perfect place for a fall getaway.

Take a Scenic Drive

Continue Reading

Experience Sevierville's beauty, history, and culture on one of seven online self-guided fall driving tours. Explore the backroads and visit quaint country churches, battlegrounds, historic structures, and covered bridges. Throughout town, see fun seasonal displays and vote for your favorites to win Sevierville's Harvest Fest Decorating Contest.

Go on an Adventure

Discover adventurous ways to view fall leaves in Sevierville – from scenic helicopter tours and zip line excursions to fun hikes and leisurely horseback rides. Then zoom through the foothills on the southeast's longest mountain coaster, located at SkyLand Ranch, before enjoying a peaceful chairlift ride to the mountaintop for panoramic views, live entertainment, and opportunities to meet miniature cows, goats, and horses.

Enjoy Harvest-Themed Events

Whether you head to Dollywood for Pumpkin LumiNights, Kyker Farms for their pumpkin patch and corn mazes, or the Apple Barn & Cider Mill for delicious autumn eats, there are plenty of special fall attractions and events in Sevierville.

Two family-friendly events in downtown Sevierville include History & Haunts (Oct. 19), with haunted historic walking tours, costume contests, and fireworks, and the Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 31), a trunk-or-treating event. Adults can get in the spirit as well at the Chocolate & Wine Trail event which features chocolate and wine pairings at three different wineries (Oct. 28).

Try Something New

Pay a visit to the world's largest Buc-ee's. Their iconic kolache pastries and gooey cinnamon rolls are perfect fall treats. Then head to Xperia: Ocean Journey which opens in October at Tanger Outlets Sevierville. An immersive, cinematic sensory experience, Xperia allows guests a first-hand look at ocean life in new and exciting ways.

Trying something new doesn't just have to be about how you play. It can also be where you stay. In addition to award-winning hotels, you can book lodging at one of Sevierville's luxury cabins, elegant glamping tents, or amenity-packed treehouses – truly unique experiences.

Learn more about Sevierville and map out your last-minute fall getaway at VisitSevierville.com/fall.

SOURCE SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Also from this source

Stillwell Festival Brings Live Fire Cooking to Historic Downtown Sevierville, TN

CELEBRATE NATIONAL BBQ MONTH at Sevierville's Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.