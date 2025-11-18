Fall Harvest Season Continues in Maryland

Motorists reminded to stay alert as farm equipment continues moving between fields

CORDOVA, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland's fall harvest season is now well underway, and farmers across the state are working long hours to bring in this year's crops. With combines, tractors and grain trucks frequently traveling between fields, the Maryland Soybean Board and its "Find Me Driving" campaign urge motorists to stay alert and share the road with slow-moving farm vehicles.

"Right now, farmers are moving equipment from field to field every day, often from early morning until after sunset — and with the time change, it's getting dark even earlier," said Belinda Burrier, a farmer from Union Bridge. "We know drivers are busy too, but slowing down, staying alert, and giving us extra space helps ensure everyone gets home safely."

Farm equipment, designed for agricultural use, travels at speeds of 25 mph or less on public roads. Motorists are encouraged to look for the slow-moving vehicle triangular sign on the back of the vehicle, slow down, give them ample space, and pass only when it is safe and legally permissible. According to Find Me Driving, road safety in farming areas depends on mutual awareness and a commitment to sharing the road.

"Mid-season is one of the heaviest traffic periods on rural roads as farmers continue working to get crops out of the field while also planting those that will grow over winter and into next spring," said Danielle Bauer, Executive Director of the Maryland Soybean Board. "Our Find Me Driving campaign — and our mascot SAM® — are here to remind everyone that awareness and patience make all the difference in keeping both farmers and motorists safe during this busy time."

The campaign's mascot, SAM®, is a cartoon slow-moving vehicle sign that is an acronym for these safety tips: Slow down. Assess your surroundings. Move with caution.

With more than 12,600 farms across the state, Maryland's agricultural industry contributes over $8 billion annually to the state's economy, with soybeans accounting for over $270 million in production value.

For more information on farm equipment road safety during fall harvest time, visit FindMeDriving.com or follow Find Me Driving on social platforms.

About Maryland Soybean Board: The Maryland Soybean Board is funded by the national soybean checkoff program, which assesses one-half of one percent of the net market value of soybeans at the first point of sale. The board consists of 10 volunteer farmer-directors and directs funds for research, marketing and education programs to benefit the Maryland soybean industry. For more information, visit mdsoy.org .

SOURCE Maryland Soybean Board