FALL IN LOVE AT THE 2024 "ENGINEERING BRAND LOVE" SUMMIT HOSTED BY THE SHIPYARD AND BRAND INNOVATORS

Groundbreaking Developments to be Revealed on PULSE, First True Holistic Measurement of Brand Love Across All Media

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to fall in love today at this year's Engineering Brand Love Summit in Columbus, Ohio–"the heart of it all." Hosted by The Shipyard and Brand Innovators , Summit sessions will cover how to build, scale, and measure brand impact across many different industries, including finance, food and beverage, health and wellness, retail, and travel and tourism, among others.

"The Engineering Brand Love Summit provides a unique opportunity to hear from some of the country's leading brand-side marketers who are providing first-hand insights and real, actionable takeaways for those looking to build brand love across all touchpoints," said Rick Milenthal, CEO, The Shipyard. "We and our esteemed partners at Brand Innovators are looking forward to hearing from this year's impressive roster of speakers–including our own Blake Williams and Dave Sonderman who have deep insights to share about the future of Brand Love."

At last year's Summit, The Shipyard introduced PULSE, an exciting new data analytics tool developed in partnership with researchers from The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business, which identified four different layers of Brand Love along the customer journey: Attraction, Affection, Passion, and Commitment. Whereas traditional market indicators of Brand Love rely primarily on sentiment analysis, PULSE also includes performance metrics that leverage more than 50 data points across paid, owned, and earned media channels to generate a single holistic and prescriptive Brand Love score. After a year in BETA, PULSE is ready for launch, and The Shipyard's Senior Director of Brand Strategy Blake Williams will kick it off with an overview of the latest PULSE developments.

In addition to Sonderman and Williams' respective sessions, attendees will also hear from:

Marnie Kain , VP, Brand, Grubhub

, VP, Brand, Grubhub Linda Lollo , Digital Communications Manager, Goodyear

, Digital Communications Manager, Goodyear Athena Nestoras, Sr. Manager of Global Advertising & Social Media Strategy, United Airlines

Manager of Global Advertising & Social Media Strategy, United Airlines Seth Freeman , Vice President of Integrated Marketing & Media, Bath & Body Works

, Vice President of Integrated Marketing & Media, Bath & Body Works Traci Graziani , Head of Brand Marketing, Away from Home, Kraft Heinz

, Head of Brand Marketing, Away from Home, Kraft Heinz Saakait Mathur, Brand Director, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Josephine Severe , Senior Brand Manager, PediaSure at Abbott

, Senior Brand Manager, PediaSure at Abbott Tiffanie Hiibner , Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Brand Advancement, Nationwide Children's Hospital

, Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Brand Advancement, Nationwide Children's Hospital Michael Reda , Head of Ecommerce, Digital, Design & Insights, T. Marzetti Company

, Head of Ecommerce, Digital, Design & Insights, T. Marzetti Company Mollie Hansen , Chief Marketing Officer, Airstream

, Chief Marketing Officer, Airstream Jeremy Hughes , Chief Executive Officer, Elevate

, Chief Executive Officer, Elevate BJ Lieberman, Chef/Owner, Chapman's Eat Market, Ginger Rabbit Jazz Club, Hiraeth

Lauri Joffe , Chief Marketing Officer, American Freight

, Chief Marketing Officer, American Freight Kelly Cahill , VP of Marketing, Shop Premium Outlets, A Simon Digital Marketplace

, VP of Marketing, Shop Premium Outlets, A Simon Digital Marketplace Nikia Reveal , SVP, Brand Director, The Huntington National Bank

, SVP, Brand Director, The Huntington National Bank Kristi Daraban , Head of Social Media & Influencers, COE Leader, Aspen Dental

The Engineering Brand Love Summit arrives on the heels of The Shipyard's recent acquisition of Fahlgren Mortine – one of the top 20 public relations firms in the nation (O'Dwyer's), and the two-time reigning Mid-Sized Agency of the Year as designated by the Public Relations Society of America. To learn more, please visit Engineering Brand Love Summit .

About The Shipyard

The Shipyard builds performance-driven brands that audiences love by applying modern mindsets to established models. We think, plan, and create differently fueled by the mission of "Engineering Brand Love." Our iconic work led to Adweek naming us one of America's Fastest Growing Agencies. With our recent acquisition of leading PR firm Fahlgren Mortine, we integrate creativity, media, and data to enable courageous marketing decisions.

The Shipyard is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in Newport Beach, Sacramento, and San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; and Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio. For more information, visit theshipyard.com .

Contact:

Lynne Collins

1-646-286-4724

