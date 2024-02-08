Fall in Love in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It comes as no surprise that the Monterey Peninsula makes for a great romantic getaway. With stunning bay views and sandy beaches setting the scene, romance abounds. Whether it's dining, relaxing, wine tasting, golfing, kayaking, biking, or hiking, the Inns of Monterey offer the ideal home base for exploring and get reacquainted with your significant other —special packages highlighted below. 

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is in the heart of Monterey's Heritage District. The Linger Longer, 50/50/50 stay, dine, and spa package offers incredible savings for guests to stay one night, and the second night is 50% off. Celebrate your loved one at Estéban Restaurant with the purchase of a full-price entrée, the second entrée is half price. The package includes a pampering experience at DESUAR Spa, where guests will enjoy one spa treatment with a second one at 50% off savings. Available to book now before February 15, 2024, for travel through February 29, 2024, based on space. Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940.
Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with Mediterranean coastal décor. The popular Table for Two Romance Package includes accommodations for two and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Spindrift Inn is in the district's center at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 841-1879. www.spindriftinn.com
Monterey Bay Inn is located at the quiet end of Cannery Row and features sweeping water views. Winter is the prime time to see the Bay's abundant marine life, so guests will enjoy the hotel's wildly popular Whale Watching Package. It includes deluxe accommodations for two, a Continental breakfast, and a boat tour. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940.
For couples who want to enjoy area attractions, the Wave Street Inn is just a hop, skip, and jump from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor features contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish-orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Guests who use the Book Direct and Save will receive a 10% discount. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 764-2595. www.wavestreetinn.com
Victorian Inn is perfect for couples who enjoy period décor, gracious surroundings, and a pet-friendly property. Conveniently located minutes from Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guests start the day with a leisurely, complimentary breakfast buffet and finish the day by lingering at our convivial wine and cheese reception served in the original Lang House dining room. Fall in love with our Stay 3 Nights offer and receive 15% off any room type. Or Stay 4 Nights, and you will save 25% off any room type. Victorian Inn is at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940.
