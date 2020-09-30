"Fall in Love with a City" - Delicacies and Enchanting Landscapes in Wenchang under a Live Camera

Located in the northeast of Hainan Free Trade Port, Wenchang is home to Wenchang Confucius Temple which was built more than 600 years ago and the first low-latitude coastal launch site in China. Wenchang boasts beautiful scenery, abundant cultural and tourist resources, and characteristic food. The famous Hainanese chicken rice which was spread over Southeast Asia in the late 19th century and in the early 20th century is a dish of poached Wenchang chicken and seasoned rice.

As Wenchang is a well-known hometown of overseas Chinese, the multicultural fusion allows Wenchang to be a city of all kinds of delicious food. In the activity, the host visited arcades, old streets, and small lanes in Baoluo Town, Wencheng Town, and Puqian Town in Wenchang to taste local food. Down the ages, Wenchang people have been skilled in the ingenious mix of different flavors. For example, Baoluo rice noodles are somewhat salty and sweet, and tasty; the dregs vinegar, added with seafood, vinasse, and other local ingredients, is a perfect blend of several flavors like fresh, fragrant, sour, spicy, sweet, and salty; in the Old Dad's Tea culture, there are diverse choices for breakfast, which will make customers astonished.

In this activity, delicious food in Wenchang was introduced. In addition, He Huanbao, Vice Mayor of Wenchang, was invited to give a detailed introduction to the 2020 Wenchang Travel and Shopping Carnival on National Day Holiday, and welcome netizens at home and abroad to visit Wenchang and appreciate attractive Wenchang.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=373113

Caption: Live Streaming for Delicacies at Old Dad's Tea in the Activity "Breakfast in Thousands of Cities, A Bite of Wenchang"

SOURCE Wenchang Convergence Media Center